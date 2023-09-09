 

Kurt Russell Protects Human and Godzilla's Worlds in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' First Teaser

Kurt Russell Protects Human and Godzilla's Worlds in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' First Teaser
The first official teaser trailer of the highly anticipated series also features John Goodman making a cameo appearance reprising his role from 'Kong: Skull Island'.

AceShowbiz - Apple+ TV has unveiled the first teaser trailer for its highly anticipated Godzilla TV series, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters". Released on Friday, September 8, the footage features Kurt Russell trying to protect both the human world and the monsters' world.

"The world is on fire. I decided to do something about it," Kurt's Army officer Lee Shaw says. "The mission was to protect their world and ours."

Lee later hints at conflict. He notes that protecting the two worlds is what Monarch, a secret organization, is supposed to do, instead of chasing the monsters. The teaser later sees Godzilla emerging from the ocean before wreaking havoc in the city.

It also features John Goodman making a cameo appearance reprising his role from "Kong: Skull Island". The teaser concludes with the terrifying monster roaring to Anna Sawai's character.

  Editors' Pick

Based on Legendary's Monsterverse, "Monarch: Legacy" of Monsters" follows two siblings who find themselves revisiting the past, from present day to 1950s San Francisco in the wake of Godzilla and the Titans' destructive battle, to uncover the truth behind a secret organization and a world of monsters. Kurt and his son Wyatt Russell play the same character at different ages.

The official logline reads, "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch."

It continues, "Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga - spanning three generations - reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

The 10-episode series also stars Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski. "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" premieres globally on Friday, November 17, with two episodes, followed by one episode every Friday through January 12.

