 

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The Nickelodeon alum claims that the 'Camp Rock' star asked for her inappropriate pictures when they were both younger despite his 'purity ring,' but her statement quickly backfires.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas has been accused of indecent behavior during his younger years. The singer/actor, who along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas wore a "purity ring," allegedly asked for explicit photos from Nickelodeon alum Alexa Nikolas when they were both teens.

The former "Zoey 101" star made the allegation amid Joe's divorce from Sophie Turner. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, she dropped the bombshell claim on Friday, September 8, "I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let's just say he's the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes."

Alexa Nikolas' Tweet

Alexa Nikolas made shocking allegation against Joe Jonas.

Surprisingly, Alexa's claim has backfired. Many alleged that she only came out with the story now to put the spotlight on herself amid Joe's divorce news.

"Way to make someone else's divorce about yourself… celebs are so opportunistic… goodness," one person reacted in the replies section. Another snarkily wrote, "So what you're saying is you don't know him and you're coming out of the woodwork saying something weird to make yourself relevant again because he's trending?"

"yeah, i was fully backing you until this one," a third said, while another trolled the 31-year-old actress, "And you sent em lmao." Someone seemingly refused to believe as saying, "please tell me you're a troll account and not actually Alexa cause regardless, you need to mind your own damn business and talk about something else."

  Editors' Pick

Seemingly not surprised that this happened during one's teenage years, another remarked, "you mean when you were both TEENS? girl have you ever met a teenage boy?"

Someone else, however, backed Alexa as saying, "I, 100% believe this! Always a bit too full of himself, believed his own hype too much! NEVER expected a Goddess like Sophie Turner to marry an inferior mortal, like Joe! Especially, since she's the Power in the couple! Her success exceeds his, poor boy #TeamSophie #GoddessSophie."

Neither Joe nor his rep has responded to Alexa's allegation. Alexa, however, isn't the first to hint that Joe was sexually active in his teens despite wearing the symbolic jewelry.

During the "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" in 2021, Joe's soon-to-be ex-wife Sophie joked that he "wasn't just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings." She said, "He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two," adding that "the rings weren't a good idea."

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on Tuesday, September 5 after four years of marriage. In a joint statement released on Wednesday, they said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Their first daughter Willa was born in July 2020 and their second daughter, mentioned as D.J. in court documents, was born in July 2022.

