 

Kim Kardashian Asks Joe Biden to Boycott Azerbaijan to Prevent Another Armenian Genocide

The second oldest daughter of the Kardashian/Jenner clan issues a public plea to U.S. President to cut off foreign aid to Azerbaijan to avoid another Armenian genocide.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has asked US President Joe Biden to prevent another Armenian genocide. The 42-year-old reality TV star - who is of Armenian descent - has co-penned an article with Dr. Eric Esrailian for Rolling Stone, in which they plead with Biden to take action to protect Armenians from Azerbaijan.

"My Plea to President Joe Biden to Stop Another Armenian Genocide. It's time for America (and the world) to take action to protect Armenians from Azerbaijan," Kim shared a link to the article on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote.

Kim wrote that she and countless others are "descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors" and went on to detail how Azerbaijan's actions have affected those living in Armenia. She wrote, "Azerbaijan has blockaded the only lifeline between the indigenous Christian Armenians of Artsakh" and the rest of the world.

Adding that the war in Ukraine has meant some countries have come to rely on Azerbaijan for oil, she wrote that Azerbaijan in using "starvation as a weapon against the Armenian population in the region."

Kim is asking President Biden to cut off foreign aid to Azerbaijan and boycott international events happening in the country.

The star - whose late father Robert Kardashian was Armenian - donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund three years ago. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "I've been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together."

She explained that donations to the Armenia Fund go toward helping civilians who have been impacted or displaced by the conflict, through food, shelter, medical care and other supplies.

