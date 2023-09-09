Olivia Rodrigo Announced as Performer for 2023 MTV VMAs

Instagram Music

The 'Vampire' singer is confirmed to take the stage and perform her song at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards which will take place on September 12 in New Jersey.

Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo is scheduled to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The 20-year-old singer - who is actually vying for five gongs - is poised to perform at the upcoming awards show, which is being staged at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12.

Back in 2021, the chart-topping star sang her hit single "Good 4 U" at the VMAs.

Olivia has been nominated for the Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing accolades for her single "Vampire". The track features on Olivia's new album, "Guts", which she's been busily promoting over recent weeks.

The pop star previously claimed that she's "grown so much" since releasing her debut album. Olivia released "SOUR" in May 2021, and Olivia feels like she's become a much more confident person because of everything she's experienced.

She told PEOPLE, "The process of making 'SOUR', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself. I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Olivia still considers herself to be a "hopeless romantic." But the chart-topping star also thinks she's changed over recent times. She said, "I felt definitely differently about love when I wrote 'SOUR' versus now. I think when you're going through a heartbreak like that, you can get really disillusioned with the concepts of relationships."

"But now I'm at a place where I'm so happy that I went through all of that, and have so much love for all of these people that I've been in relationships with. And so nice that I got to write songs to help me get through it."

You can share this post!