 

Elon Musk Took Grimes to Tesla Factory on First Date and Showed Off His Skills to Impress Her

The Space X mogul gave Grimes a tour of his car factory before driving her to a restaurant with his eyes covered in an attempt to show off the car's self-driving feature.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk and Grimes went on their first date in a Tesla factory. The 52-year-old business mogul set his eyes for the first time on the "Flesh Without Blood" singer in 2018 and the 35-year-old star - who has son X Æ A-12, three, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 19 months, with the billionaire - revealed his attempts to woo her began with showing off his skills at one of his businesses.

She told author Walter Isaacson, who is writing a biography of Musk, "We just walked the floor all night and I watched him try to fix things," according to The Times newspaper.

The pair went out again the following evening, and this time, the X boss covered his eyes while accelerating as he drove Grimes to a restaurant in order to impress her with the vehicle's autopilot function. She recalled, "I was like ... this guy is crazy."

The pair, whose current relationship status is unknown, also bonded over "Lord of the Rings" and history podcasts. Grimes said, "The only way I could be in a serious relationship is if the person I'm dating can also listen to an hour of war history before bed."

Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley previously revealed one of their dates saw her invited back to the Space X chief's hotel room to watch rocket videos. She told a BBC documentary about her former spouse, "I thought, 'OK yeah, I'll come back' - and he did just show me rocket videos."

Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - recently revealed her children, who are known as X and Y respectively, share their father's interests in space and engineering. Speaking to Wired before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, she said, "X knows a lot about rockets. It's crazy. He knows more about rockets than me."

"We had to stop giving him toys, because if they're not anatomically correct, he gets upset. He's a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on, 'Is this healthy?' [Y is] a little engineer too. She likes industrial shipping. She's very strange."

