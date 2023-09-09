Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars, who were indicted in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, are scheduled to be released from jail earlier than expected.

AceShowbiz - Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are coming home earlier than expected. It was unveiled that the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have had their prison sentences reduced by more than a year each.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online inmate search system, Todd is set to leave the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on January 22, 2033. It is nearly two years before his original 12-year sentence was meant to end.

As for his wife's sentence, it has been shortened by 14 months. The 50-year-old will now be released from the Federal Medical Center Lexington on October 19, 2028.

Todd and Julie were indicted in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. In November 2022, a federal judge sentenced the Chrisley patriarch to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation. His spouse, on the other hand, was given seven years in prison with 16 months probation.

Recently, their son Chase Chrisley, revealed that they are facing tough conditions in prison. Speaking on the "Chasin' Birdies" podcast, the 27-year-old explained, "Their conditions are just so s**tty, too."

"Everybody acts like my dad's in some country club and that's not the case at all. I mean, they got like black mold [in dad's prison], and my mom's place is even worse," he claimed. "I mean, she doesn't even have air conditioning. They're in a camp. It's better than like being behind a wall."

Chase went on to divulge that he and his sister Savannah Chrisley, 25, take turns to go visit them. He added, "Savannah will go see my dad, I'll go see my mom. We'll rotate, and Savannah will normally take the kids [brother Grayson, 17, and adopted niece Chloe, 10,] down with her."

"But it's tough, man," the reality star further lamented. "I mean, our family loves really, really hard, so when you love somebody as much as we love each other, it's definitely very difficult to see your loved ones in a situation like that."

