 

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars, who were indicted in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, are scheduled to be released from jail earlier than expected.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are coming home earlier than expected. It was unveiled that the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have had their prison sentences reduced by more than a year each.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online inmate search system, Todd is set to leave the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on January 22, 2033. It is nearly two years before his original 12-year sentence was meant to end.

As for his wife's sentence, it has been shortened by 14 months. The 50-year-old will now be released from the Federal Medical Center Lexington on October 19, 2028.

Todd and Julie were indicted in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. In November 2022, a federal judge sentenced the Chrisley patriarch to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation. His spouse, on the other hand, was given seven years in prison with 16 months probation.

  Editors' Pick

Recently, their son Chase Chrisley, revealed that they are facing tough conditions in prison. Speaking on the "Chasin' Birdies" podcast, the 27-year-old explained, "Their conditions are just so s**tty, too."

"Everybody acts like my dad's in some country club and that's not the case at all. I mean, they got like black mold [in dad's prison], and my mom's place is even worse," he claimed. "I mean, she doesn't even have air conditioning. They're in a camp. It's better than like being behind a wall."

Chase went on to divulge that he and his sister Savannah Chrisley, 25, take turns to go visit them. He added, "Savannah will go see my dad, I'll go see my mom. We'll rotate, and Savannah will normally take the kids [brother Grayson, 17, and adopted niece Chloe, 10,] down with her."

"But it's tough, man," the reality star further lamented. "I mean, our family loves really, really hard, so when you love somebody as much as we love each other, it's definitely very difficult to see your loved ones in a situation like that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

BTS' V Unveils 'Slowing Down' MV to Celebrate the Release of His Debut Solo Album 'Layover'

Grimes Threatens Legal Action Against Elon Musk for Not Allowing Her to See Their Son
Related Posts
Todd Chrisley's Daughter Gutted When Little Son Tried to Text Jailed Grandparents

Todd Chrisley's Daughter Gutted When Little Son Tried to Text Jailed Grandparents

Julie and Todd Chrisley's Son Chase Responds to 'Country Club' Claims

Julie and Todd Chrisley's Son Chase Responds to 'Country Club' Claims

Todd Chrisley's Former Daughter-in-Law Accuses Him of Bullying and Acting Racist to Her

Todd Chrisley's Former Daughter-in-Law Accuses Him of Bullying and Acting Racist to Her

Todd Chrisley's Family Wishes Him Happy Birthday Amid His Prison Sentence

Todd Chrisley's Family Wishes Him Happy Birthday Amid His Prison Sentence

Latest News
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Praise 'Excellent' Danny Masterson in Letter Ahead of Rape Sentencing
  • Sep 09, 2023

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Praise 'Excellent' Danny Masterson in Letter Ahead of Rape Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced
  • Sep 09, 2023

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B for Sticking Up for Her: 'You Never Jumped the Ship'
  • Sep 09, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B for Sticking Up for Her: 'You Never Jumped the Ship'

Bruce Springsteen 'Frustrated' by Tour Cancellation
  • Sep 09, 2023

Bruce Springsteen 'Frustrated' by Tour Cancellation

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges
  • Sep 09, 2023

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Tyler Stanaland 'Still Healing' From Brittany Snow Divorce
  • Sep 09, 2023

Tyler Stanaland 'Still Healing' From Brittany Snow Divorce

Most Read
Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama
Celebrity

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub