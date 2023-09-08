Cardi B Licks and Rubs Autographed CDs All Over Her Body for Fans

Instagram Music

Fulfilling her fans' wish for scratch and sniff versions of the CDs cover art, the 'WAP' raptress rubs copies of the CD for her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion all over her body.

AceShowbiz - Leave it to Cardi B to create a unique marketing strategy for her music. The Bronx femcee, who has just re-teamed with Megan Thee Stallion for new song "Bongos", has left her traces on copies of her CDs in a pretty indecent way one can imagine.

On Thursday, September 7, the Grammy Award-winning artist turned on live stream while signing copies of the CD for her fans. Learning that her devotees want the scratch and sniff experience to come with the new song, she gave her best to make her own versions of the scratch and sniff cover art.

"Y'all want scratch and sniff?" she asked while signing the CDs. "Y'all want scratch and sniff videos b***h? Hold up," she reiterated before she started rubbing the CDs between her legs, her boob and her booty, leaving one person behind the camera in shock.

"Oh my god," the unseen person exclaimed in disbelief, while Cardi continued leaving her marks on the CDs. "Y'all want scratch and sniff video b***h, I want a signed scratch and sniff video b***h," she proclaimed. "This one smell like t*tties!... This one smells like a** cheek."

The mother of two then proceeded to lick several copies before she moved on with the "next batch."

Cardi was signing the CDs for her new track "Bongos" featuring her "WAP" collaborator Megan. She previously teased the new collaboration by releasing the colorful cover artwork that features the two raptress going color-coordinating in blue and purple one-pieces and high heels. They rock multi-colored curls as they hold a lollipop each.

The song is expected to jumpstart the campaign on Cardi's next studio album. Before announcing the new single featuring Megan, Cardi spoke with Vogue Mexico about her next musical moves. "I'm not going to release any more collaborations, I'm going to put out my next solo single," she shared. "Right now I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up. So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey."

