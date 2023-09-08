 

Cardi B Licks and Rubs Autographed CDs All Over Her Body for Fans

Cardi B Licks and Rubs Autographed CDs All Over Her Body for Fans
Instagram
Music

Fulfilling her fans' wish for scratch and sniff versions of the CDs cover art, the 'WAP' raptress rubs copies of the CD for her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion all over her body.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leave it to Cardi B to create a unique marketing strategy for her music. The Bronx femcee, who has just re-teamed with Megan Thee Stallion for new song "Bongos", has left her traces on copies of her CDs in a pretty indecent way one can imagine.

On Thursday, September 7, the Grammy Award-winning artist turned on live stream while signing copies of the CD for her fans. Learning that her devotees want the scratch and sniff experience to come with the new song, she gave her best to make her own versions of the scratch and sniff cover art.

"Y'all want scratch and sniff?" she asked while signing the CDs. "Y'all want scratch and sniff videos b***h? Hold up," she reiterated before she started rubbing the CDs between her legs, her boob and her booty, leaving one person behind the camera in shock.

  Editors' Pick

"Oh my god," the unseen person exclaimed in disbelief, while Cardi continued leaving her marks on the CDs. "Y'all want scratch and sniff video b***h, I want a signed scratch and sniff video b***h," she proclaimed. "This one smell like t*tties!... This one smells like a** cheek."

The mother of two then proceeded to lick several copies before she moved on with the "next batch."

Cardi was signing the CDs for her new track "Bongos" featuring her "WAP" collaborator Megan. She previously teased the new collaboration by releasing the colorful cover artwork that features the two raptress going color-coordinating in blue and purple one-pieces and high heels. They rock multi-colored curls as they hold a lollipop each.

The song is expected to jumpstart the campaign on Cardi's next studio album. Before announcing the new single featuring Megan, Cardi spoke with Vogue Mexico about her next musical moves. "I'm not going to release any more collaborations, I'm going to put out my next solo single," she shared. "Right now I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up. So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Current 'Tonight Show' Staff Slams Toxic Work Behavior Allegations Against Jimmy Fallon

BTS' V Unveils 'Slowing Down' MV to Celebrate the Release of His Debut Solo LP 'Layover'
Related Posts
Cardi B Releases Twerk-Filled Music Video for 'Bongos' ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B Releases Twerk-Filled Music Video for 'Bongos' ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B and 21 Savage Score Most Nominations at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B and 21 Savage Score Most Nominations at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday

Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Latest News
'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Could Be Honored With Memorial Square in Los Angeles
  • Sep 09, 2023

'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Could Be Honored With Memorial Square in Los Angeles

Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'
  • Sep 09, 2023

Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'

Justin Bieber and Diddy Join Forces in Studio for Upcoming Collaboration 'Moments'
  • Sep 09, 2023

Justin Bieber and Diddy Join Forces in Studio for Upcoming Collaboration 'Moments'

Blake Shelton Feels Good to Spend More Time With Gwen Stefani After Leaving 'The Voice'
  • Sep 08, 2023

Blake Shelton Feels Good to Spend More Time With Gwen Stefani After Leaving 'The Voice'

Cardi B Licks and Rubs Autographed CDs All Over Her Body for Fans
  • Sep 08, 2023

Cardi B Licks and Rubs Autographed CDs All Over Her Body for Fans

Ian McKellen Gloats Over Anthony Hopkins and Sean Connery's Regret for Rejecting 'Lord of the Rings'
  • Sep 08, 2023

Ian McKellen Gloats Over Anthony Hopkins and Sean Connery's Regret for Rejecting 'Lord of the Rings'

Most Read
Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'
Music

Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'

Cardi B Releases Twerk-Filled Music Video for 'Bongos' ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B Releases Twerk-Filled Music Video for 'Bongos' ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Challenge When Writing Second Album 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Challenge When Writing Second Album 'GUTS'

Blink-182 Share Lyrics and Snippet of New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album

Blink-182 Share Lyrics and Snippet of New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album