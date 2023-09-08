'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Breaks Silence After Reportedly Going Missing in Brazil

TLC Celebrity

The 40-year-old TLC personality sets the record straight regarding his disappearance during his trip in Brazil, noting that he only wanted some time for himself.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" star Paul Staehle has spoken out following reports that he went missing in Brazil. The TLC personality set the record straight regarding his disappearance, noting that he only wanted some time for himself.

"Well, I had a lot going on and I wanted to go out and be by myself for a little bit," the 40-year-old told TMZ on Thursday, September 7. "So there was a person that was a big fan of the show. They invited me to go out and I got this canoe type boat."

Paul went on to say that they got in an undisclosed "hiccup," though they managed to fix the situation. They went to a "floating house" and stayed there for a few days.

As to why he couldn't contact his family or the other way around, Paul said that he didn't have a phone charger and had to go around to a few other houses to finally get a signal. "I had no idea that my mom would start talking to people online and all that stuff," Paul divulged.

Reports that Paul might be lost while traveling throughout Brazil emerged earlier this month. At the time, his mom Edna revealed that her son sent alarming texts to his family on Thursday morning, August 31 and they hadn't heard from him ever since.

Edna claimed to TMZ that Paul said he needed help because he had gotten lost. He additionally gave her contact information for people who might be able to assist, but she never heard back from the folks.

Celebrity blogger John Yates also shared screenshots of the texts Paul sent Edna, with permission from her, which showed him purportedly writing that he "f**ked up." In Paul's texts, he told his mom he needed a boat and that his phone was about to die so he would lose GPS.

Paul's wife Karine Martins, meanwhile, further sparked concern as she took to Instagram to share an emotional Reel of photos featuring Paul and their children and wrote a cryptic caption in past tense. "Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared," she wrote. She added on her Story, "Paul went missing last night in Brazil. Prayers he is found safe."

One year ago, Paul and his oldest son Pierre were reported missing by Child Protective Services before returning home to Kentucky. At the time, Paul revealed to TMZ that he took Pierre on a long work trip the previous month, but both were safe.

