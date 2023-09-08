 

Jimmy Buffett 'Smiled Everyday' Prior to His Death

Jimmy Buffett 'Smiled Everyday' Prior to His Death
Cover Images/Robert Bell
Celebrity

The 76-year-old star's daughter pays tribute to the musician, who died on September 1, aged 76, due to complications from Merkel-cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Buffett urged his family to "keep the party going" after his death. The musician died on September 1, aged 76, due to complications from Merkel-cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer, and Jimmy's daughter has now taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to him.

Delaney wrote on Instagram, "I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken. Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going."

She continued, "And as much as I’d like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it’s not what he meant. Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be."

  Editors' Pick

Delaney also paid tribute to the healthcare professionals who looked after her dad. She penned, "My dad repeatedly told us how much he appreciated the doctors, nurses, and every person who was there for him during his battle with cancer. So to those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together. I am eternally grateful."

"To the family and friends supporting us during this time, thank you for reminding me of the importance of human connection. I knew laughter was the best medicine, but it’s never rung truer than it does now. If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane," she added.

What's more, Delaney thanked her dad for giving her "everything" she has in her life. She concluded, "Finally, to my dad, thank you. You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured
Related Posts
Jimmy Buffett's Sister Opens Up on Sharing 'a Club Nobody Wants to Join' Before His Death

Jimmy Buffett's Sister Opens Up on Sharing 'a Club Nobody Wants to Join' Before His Death

Jimmy Buffett Didn't Slow Down Despite Cancer Battle Prior to Death

Jimmy Buffett Didn't Slow Down Despite Cancer Battle Prior to Death

Jimmy Buffett Battled Skin Cancer Before His Death

Jimmy Buffett Battled Skin Cancer Before His Death

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

Latest News
Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured
  • Sep 08, 2023

Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell
  • Sep 08, 2023

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Ja Rule Trolls Nemesis 50 Cent Over Microphone Throw Lawsuit
  • Sep 08, 2023

Ja Rule Trolls Nemesis 50 Cent Over Microphone Throw Lawsuit

Jimmy Buffett 'Smiled Everyday' Prior to His Death
  • Sep 08, 2023

Jimmy Buffett 'Smiled Everyday' Prior to His Death

Lainey Wilson Makes History While Leading 2023 CMA Awards Nominations
  • Sep 08, 2023

Lainey Wilson Makes History While Leading 2023 CMA Awards Nominations

Doja Cat Rants Against Her Uncomfortable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dress
  • Sep 08, 2023

Doja Cat Rants Against Her Uncomfortable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dress

Most Read
Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW
Celebrity

Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Tyrese Gibson Rips 'Gold Digger' Ex-Wife Samantha in New Post

Tyrese Gibson Rips 'Gold Digger' Ex-Wife Samantha in New Post

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation