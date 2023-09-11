 

Jimmy Buffett's Wife Breaks Silence Following His Passing

Jane Slagsvol feels grateful for the outpouring of love and support in the wake of her singer husband's passing following complications from rare skin cancer.

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Buffett's wife is thankful to his fans for their recent show of support. The musician passed away on September 1, aged 76, due to complications from Merkel-cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer, and Jane Slagsvol has now taken to his official website to thank fans for their support.

"One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives. Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love," Jane said.

"There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us. Since those early days and all through the decades, Jimmy's fans became a big, boisterous family. Thank you for creating the world's most joyful community."

"The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that's why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him. Your sympathy and support inspire and comfort me and my family."

Jane also revealed that Jimmy's sense of humour "never wavered", even in his most difficult moments. She said, "Jimmy was love. Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humor never wavered."

"Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh. To my family. I cannot begin to express what you mean to me and Jimmy. I cherish you, I love you, and I am unfathomably grateful to you every day. You are my heart."

"One of the last songs Jimmy recorded was 'Bubbles Up'. He sings, 'Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and the joy is always enough. Bubbles up.' Jimmy knew he was loved. Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me. Love, Jane (sic)."

