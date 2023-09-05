 

Jimmy Buffett's Sister Opens Up on Sharing 'a Club Nobody Wants to Join' Before His Death

Jimmy Buffett's Sister Opens Up on Sharing 'a Club Nobody Wants to Join' Before His Death
Instagram
Celebrity

Laurie, Jimmy's younger sister, opens up that she and her brother became closer as she battled pancreatic cancer at the same time the late star had skin cancer.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Buffett's younger sister struggled with cancer at the same time as the late singer and is "thunderstruck" that he's gone. The "Margaritaville" singer was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago before the disease progressed to lymphoma - which was his cause of death on September 1 aged 76.

As she also battled pancreatic cancer and had treatment at the same time as her older sibling, Laurie has revealed the pair's bond grew "closer."

She told People, "When Jimmy found out [I had cancer] he brought the whole family and the dogs to Montana to be with me. Jimmy and I became closer because of our cancers. We talked before and after our scans. We shared a club that nobody wants to join." She admitted, "I am thunderstruck that Jimmy didn't make it."

Both tried to continue their lives as normally as possible. Laurie - who is married to author Tom McGuane - explained, "I rode my horse during my treatments and tried to continue with my life the same way Jimmy has done."

Jimmy was devastated when he was forced to cancel his concerts. Laurie added, "Jimmy wanted to perform the shows that he had to cancel. He brought joy to so many. I am very emotional now. When Jimmy was in the world, I felt safe. Even though I have Tom, it will be a whole new thing for me to be without my brother Jimmy."

Laurie and their other sister Lucy - nicknamed Lulu - were by their brother's side when he passed. Following his passing, she wrote on Instagram, "Lulu and I were just with Bubba [Jimmy]. We talked about our childhood where only siblings can relate. I told him I've known him longer than anyone on the planet. He smiled with those twinkling blue eyes and squeezed my hand."

  Editors' Pick

The musician had been in a hospice for a week before he died. Sir Paul McCartney, 81, reportedly visited the Grammy nominee at his home to sing to him.

A statement posted on Jimmy's social media accounts that announced his death read, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, as well as daughters Savannah and Sarah, and son Cameron.

A string of stars honoured the musician and businessman with social media tributes. Country star Kenny Chesney, 55, said on Instagram, "So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor."

Sir Elton John, 76, hailed Jimmy as a "unique and treasured entertainer." The "Rocketman" singer said, "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David (his husband) and me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Melissa Etheridge Dishes on How She Deals With 'Guilt' and 'Shame' After Losing Son to Addiction

Lily Collins Feels 'the Magic 100 Times More' on 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Charlie McDowell

Related Posts
Jimmy Buffett Didn't Slow Down Despite Cancer Battle Prior to Death

Jimmy Buffett Didn't Slow Down Despite Cancer Battle Prior to Death

Jimmy Buffett Battled Skin Cancer Before His Death

Jimmy Buffett Battled Skin Cancer Before His Death

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized With Medical Issues That Need 'Immediate Attention'

Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized With Medical Issues That Need 'Immediate Attention'

Latest News
Diddy Gives Ma$e and Other Former Bad Boy Artists Their Publishing Rights Back
  • Sep 05, 2023

Diddy Gives Ma$e and Other Former Bad Boy Artists Their Publishing Rights Back

Jimmy Buffett's Sister Opens Up on Sharing 'a Club Nobody Wants to Join' Before His Death
  • Sep 05, 2023

Jimmy Buffett's Sister Opens Up on Sharing 'a Club Nobody Wants to Join' Before His Death

Alabama Barker Explains Why Holds Herself From Clapping Back at Haters
  • Sep 05, 2023

Alabama Barker Explains Why Holds Herself From Clapping Back at Haters

Melissa Etheridge Dishes on How She Deals With 'Guilt' and 'Shame' After Losing Son to Addiction
  • Sep 05, 2023

Melissa Etheridge Dishes on How She Deals With 'Guilt' and 'Shame' After Losing Son to Addiction

Lightskin Keisha Shows Off Baby Bump in Pregnancy Announcement
  • Sep 05, 2023

Lightskin Keisha Shows Off Baby Bump in Pregnancy Announcement

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Uncertainty When It Comes to Her Family
  • Sep 05, 2023

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Uncertainty When It Comes to Her Family

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell on 'Deathbed' as He Suffers From Final Stage of Liver Failure

Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell on 'Deathbed' as He Suffers From Final Stage of Liver Failure