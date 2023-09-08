Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dance Together at Beyonce's Concert

Cover Images/Instagram/Dutch Press Photo Music

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry apparently didn't have such a bad time at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" concert last week. In a new video, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle could be seen dancing the night away together at their seats.

In the clip, Harry, who was dressed in a gray suit jacket and light-colored slacks, was seen busting a move while Beyonce was performing her 2003 hit "Crazy in Love". The royal appeared to have the best night of his life as he stuck out his leg and wriggled it around. At one point, he turned his body to grab a drink.

As for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex also grooved to the music. While holding her husband's hand, the mom of two could also be seen swinging her hair back and forth. For the concert outing, Meghan rocked a silver sequin skirt to fulfill the Grammy winner's wardrobe request.

"When Crazy in Love starts playing and the spirit of Beyonce takes over Prince Harry. This was such an iconic moment," the user sharing the video wrote. Referring to the royal couple, the user also penned, "These two were having the best night of their lives," adding, "If this ain't love I don't want it."

The new video emerged after Harry appeared to look "bored" during the show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Friday night, September 1. A picture that went viral previously saw the British prince staring into the distance with a stoic expression. He also had his hands in his pockets.

At one point, Harry was also pictured checking his phone. Meghan, meanwhile, totally enjoyed the show as she was dancing to Queen Bey's hits alongside her mom Doria Ragland.

Upon catching wind of the pictures, one Internet user joked that Harry looked as if he was "being held hostage" during the show. Another simply noted, Dude looked miserable."

Some others, meanwhile, defended Harry. "I need someone to tell me if Jay-Z smiles and jumps around for the duration of every Beyonce concert. You peeps need to stop analy[z]ing every single thing Harry does," one person said.

