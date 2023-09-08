Blueface Suggests Chrisean Rock Should Have Named Their Son 'Clout'

Instagram Celebrity

The Los Angeles rapper, who claimed he broke up with his 'Crazy in Love' co-star three months ago, also calls her out over her 'selfish' decision to name the baby after herself.

AceShowbiz - Blueface isn't happy with the name that Chrisean Rock gave to their newborn son. The "Thotiana" rapper, who refused to acknowledge the baby boy, suggested that his ex should have named the infant "Clout" instead of Chrisean Malone.

Making use of X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, September 7, the 26-year-old shared a video of his former girlfriend holding their first child together. In the caption, he wrote, "Should have named the baby clout it would have had more meaning."

Blueface also called Chrisean "selfish" over the name choice. "Had you called me an gave me information I would have made it you literally named the baby Chrisean jr your selfish decisions aren't adding up with this cry baby story you literally live talking about my kids to make your situation seem better sad how far you'll go manipulation," he fumed.

Just a few days prior, the Los Angeles native declared that he didn't want to be associated with Chrisean. "Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock," he tweeted on Monday.

"I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it's time for you guys to move on to I'm with someone else now," the emcee continued. "I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I'm all about Jaidyn now."

"Please keep me an rock out the same conversation respect my BM #1 that's what it is an that's what it's gone be I will never go back to that I know what's best for me respectfully," Blueface, who shares two children with Jaidyn, further stressed.

Blueface has since faced backlash. "What's is Chrisean? Not your child either, the baby mother," one person replied to one of his tweets. The same person added while sharing a video of Chrisean in labor, "This here is your baby."

"You have got to be the most pettiest little boy in the world congrats to chrisean," someone else commented on his Instagram post. A disappointed fan wrote, "blue i don't even like you any more. i respected you until this! the baby is innocent! you can sit on social media and scream jaidyn but have yet to scream anything about your new born????" A different individual opined, "No man wants to miss the child's birth if they're a REAL MAN."

