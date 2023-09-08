 

Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music

Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music
Cover Images/Sandro Barbosa
Music

The 'N***as in Paris' hitmaker is suing the unknown individuals behind the Instagram account for @DaUnreleasedGod, which has allegedly leaked 21 pieces of unpublished music from his 'Listed Compositions'.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West proves that he is not someone to play with. It was unveiled that the "Donda" artist has filed a lawsuit against an Instagram page that leaked his music.

Ye is suing the unknown individuals behind the Instagram account for @DaUnreleasedGod. The emcee launched legal action to reveal the identity of the user, whom he believed to be someone who previously worked for him.

The "N***as in Paris" hitmaker said he's convinced that the user "signed a confidentiality agreement before being given access to the tracks." Now that his music has been leaked, it means the unknown individual has violated those agreements.

  Editors' Pick

Ye wasn't happy that DaUnreleasedGod had exposed his trade secret. The lawsuit stated, "Ye's musical composition, with its distinctive arrangement and unique elements, constitutes a trade secret due to its economic value, secrecy, and the efforts taken to safeguard it."

Since March 2023, DaUnreleasedGod has allegedly leaked 21 pieces of unpublished music from Ye's "Listed Compositions". They include tracks for "Donda" and "Jesus Is King".

Aside from attorney fees and associated costs, Ye demanded a permanent injunction and any other court-directed relief, including "enjoining and restraining defendants and their agents, servants, employees, representatives, affiliated companies and other business entities, successors, assigns, and those acting in concert with them or at their direction from further misappropriation, disclosure or unlawful use of the trade secret or confidential information in any manner or any right in and to the 'Listed Compositions'."

Ye wanted the defendants to be banned from "directly or indirectly reproducing, downloading, distributing, communicating to the public, uploading, linking to, transmitting, publicly performing, or otherwise exploiting in any manner the 'Listed Compositions.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Fox's 'Unglamorous' Real Life Makes Her 'Go All Out' With Her Outfits When She Steps Out

'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Eyed to Direct 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
Related Posts
Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Latest News
Julia Fox's 'Unglamorous' Real Life Makes Her 'Go All Out' With Her Outfits When She Steps Out
  • Sep 08, 2023

Julia Fox's 'Unglamorous' Real Life Makes Her 'Go All Out' With Her Outfits When She Steps Out

Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'
  • Sep 08, 2023

Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'

Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor Scolded During 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Fight Scene
  • Sep 08, 2023

Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor Scolded During 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Fight Scene

'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Eyed to Direct 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
  • Sep 08, 2023

'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Eyed to Direct 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

Saoirse Ronan Explains Her 'Childlike' Temper Tantrums
  • Sep 08, 2023

Saoirse Ronan Explains Her 'Childlike' Temper Tantrums

Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music
  • Sep 08, 2023

Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music

Most Read
Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

'Happy' Madonna Returns to Rehearsals for 'Celebration Tour', Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

'Happy' Madonna Returns to Rehearsals for 'Celebration Tour', Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

The Rolling Stones Announces First Album in 18 Years

The Rolling Stones Announces First Album in 18 Years