Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music

The 'N***as in Paris' hitmaker is suing the unknown individuals behind the Instagram account for @DaUnreleasedGod, which has allegedly leaked 21 pieces of unpublished music from his 'Listed Compositions'.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West proves that he is not someone to play with. It was unveiled that the "Donda" artist has filed a lawsuit against an Instagram page that leaked his music.

Ye is suing the unknown individuals behind the Instagram account for @DaUnreleasedGod. The emcee launched legal action to reveal the identity of the user, whom he believed to be someone who previously worked for him.

The "N***as in Paris" hitmaker said he's convinced that the user "signed a confidentiality agreement before being given access to the tracks." Now that his music has been leaked, it means the unknown individual has violated those agreements.

Ye wasn't happy that DaUnreleasedGod had exposed his trade secret. The lawsuit stated, "Ye's musical composition, with its distinctive arrangement and unique elements, constitutes a trade secret due to its economic value, secrecy, and the efforts taken to safeguard it."

Since March 2023, DaUnreleasedGod has allegedly leaked 21 pieces of unpublished music from Ye's "Listed Compositions". They include tracks for "Donda" and "Jesus Is King".

Aside from attorney fees and associated costs, Ye demanded a permanent injunction and any other court-directed relief, including "enjoining and restraining defendants and their agents, servants, employees, representatives, affiliated companies and other business entities, successors, assigns, and those acting in concert with them or at their direction from further misappropriation, disclosure or unlawful use of the trade secret or confidential information in any manner or any right in and to the 'Listed Compositions'."

Ye wanted the defendants to be banned from "directly or indirectly reproducing, downloading, distributing, communicating to the public, uploading, linking to, transmitting, publicly performing, or otherwise exploiting in any manner the 'Listed Compositions.' "

