Charlie Puth Gets Engaged, Celebrates Proposal With Scrumptious Pizza

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' singer is taking his relationship with Brooke Sansone to the next level after a year of dating as he flew to New York for his proposal.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth has popped the big question. The "We Don't Talk Anymore" hitmaker posted on Instagram to reveal he is set to marry childhood friend Brooke Sansone - whom he started dating a year ago - after popping the question in New York.

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever," Charlie wrote while sharing photos of them celebrating with pizza and Diet Cokes at Brooklyn eatery Lucali, with Brooke's diamond ring on display.

The 31-year-old star previously insisted he would keep any engagement news to himself. He told DJ Howard Stern in October, "If I do, certainly the media won't know about it. And I'll go out of my way to make sure that they don't know about it because it becomes too much."

Charlie also discussed how "nice" it was to be with Brooke because they have known one another for so long. He said, "As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."

Meanwhile, the pop star recently confessed to calling a halt to sex when an idea for a song came to him "in the middle of the act," with the voice note eventually becoming a track called "Marks on My Neck" which featured on his 2022 album "[a=Charlie".

He told Interview magazine, "I wrote the song in the middle of the act, maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head and I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act. But that's where that melody came from."

