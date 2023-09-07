Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Instagram Celebrity

The Beatles member compares his own bedtime ritual to that of his wife Nancy Shevell and explains that her night routine is 'a little too exciting' for him.

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul McCartney calls his wife's pre-bedtime habits "a little too exciting." The Beatles legend loves to settle down with a good book before falling asleep because he thinks the shows Nancy Shevell tunes into in the evenings will leave him over-stimulated and wide awake.

"I get ready for bed and the last thing I do is read. Nancy will often look at a series at that time, but I think it's not conducive to sleep because some of the things she'll watch are a little too exciting, and the plot will keep you up all night!" he told his official website.

"So I try to read biographies, which can be a little bit dry. After a few pages you start you yawn, the page goes fuzzy, so it's light off and straight to sleep. I like that!"

But the 81-year-old star likes to catch up on new movies and TV shows while he's travelling, and is currently enjoying "Breaking Bad" prequel series "Better Call Saul". He said, "I watch movies. So when I travel from London to New York, its normally a seven-hour journey so I end up watching about three movies, and in the middle of it all I try and have a meal."

"I just go to 'New Releases' and unfortunately they're not new - I've seen most of them! They don't update them quick enough for me. I scan through and think 'ah, I've been meaning to see that.' On car journeys, I watch stuff on my iPad which can be films or series. I'm currently on 'Better Call Saul' and it's a good one."

Paul is also considering taking up knitting as a way to release tension. He said, "I don't knit, I imagine that would be quite cool, actually. Tom Daley knits and so does Michelle Obama, and I get why they do it; it must be a great release of tension."

