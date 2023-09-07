New 'Ahsoka' Poster Spoils Episode Four's Highly-Anticipated Cameo

Lucasfilm TV

Fans notice that the poster surprisingly spoils a major cameo appearance in the live-action 'Star Wars' spin-off show's fourth episode, 'Part Four: Fallen Jedi'.

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Disney+ and Lucasfilm released a new mid-season poster for "Ahsoka". Fans noticed that the poster surprisingly spoiled a major cameo appearance in the live-action "Star Wars" show's fourth episode.

The said poster, shared on social media on Wednesday, September 6, featured a familiar face who is none other than Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. The new poster came after Hayden made his highly-anticipated return as Anakin in the fourth episode, "Part Four: Fallen Jedi".

In the episode, Anakin greeted Ahsoka in the mystical World Between Worlds. For his appearance, Hayden was de-aged to match his appearance in "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith".

Fans can expect that Hayden will once again make an appearance in next week's episode five, which will be directed by Dave Filoni. Rumor has it, the upcoming episode will revisit Obi-Wan and Anakin's climactic duel from "Revenge of the Sith", presenting an alternate version of those events.

"They filmed a sequence where Ahsoka sees herself on Mustafar fighting Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader before he's in the suit," a Disney insider claimed. "They are new scenes. They had a dummy for a dead Kenobi and they had clothes for a dead Kenobi. They had two ideas there."

"One is Anakin literally kills Kenobi in that fight where the idea would be Ahsoka and Kenobi confront Darth Vader. Another is he turns into a pile of clothes just like he always did - he becomes one with the Force at that time in the narrative," the source added.

"Ahsoka" is set in the same period as "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett", which is roughly five years after the events of 1983's "Return of the Jedi". The series follows former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) who is investigating an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

In addition to Rosario, the series stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, and Evan Whitten as Jacen Syndulla. Also among the cast are Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

