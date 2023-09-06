Chrissy Teigen Scores Invite to Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor After Instagram Shout-Out

Instagram Celebrity

Before receiving an invitation from Dorinda, the 'Chrissy's Court' star shares several photos from her family vacation in Berkshires and mentions the 'Real Housewives of New York' alum.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has scored an invitation to see one of Dorinda Medley's mansions. After making a public shout-out to Dorinda, the "Chrissy's Court" star might be visiting "The Real Housewives of New York City" former star's Bluestone Manor for her next trip.

On Sunday, September 3, the former reality TV star subtly invited 37-year-old Chrissy to her mansion in Berkshires via Instagram. In the comments section of Chrissy's post, she wrote, "I wish I knew you were there." She went on to say, "I would have hosted you at Bluestone Manor," adding a red heart emoji.

Before receiving the reply, Chrissy uploaded a number of photos from her vacation with her family in Berkshires. Along with the photos, she simply wrote in the caption of the post, "Berkshires." She further made a shout-out to Dorinda who owns a house, dubbed Bluestone Manor, in the area. She penned, "What are we doing without Dorinda!!??"

In the post, Chrissy treated Instagram users to a look at her trip to the famous Massachusetts region with her singer husband John Legend and two of their four children, 7-year-old Luna as well as 5-year-old Miles. In the meantime, their two younger kids, 7-month-old Esti and 10-week-old Wren, were noticeably absent from the vacation.

The photos and video that the "Cravings" cookbook author released saw her posing in front of several old-fashioned architectural buildings. One of the snaps captured her picking up groceries from Loeb's Foodtown. Another one saw her and her daughter Luna enjoying ice cream during their sunny day out. Meanwhile, one video documented her striking a pose alongside John.

For the occasion, Chrissy looked stunning in her casual ensemble. She donned a long-sleeved black shirt dress and a pair of white mini pants. She added a pair of black slip-on shoes with embellishments on it and brown sunglasses to complete her nearly all-black-and-white get-up. She also styled her long hair into a messy bun.

John, in the meantime, went with a more colorful outfit. The "All of Me" hitmaker sported a short-sleeved white tee and a pair of long white pants under a sleeveless pink knitted sweater that came with darker-pink flower patterns all over it. He also put on a pair of matching sneakers.

