Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Beyonce's 18-year-old nephew is rumored to be in a relationship with the much older Instagram model, who has been linked to multiple rappers such as Gunna and NBA YoungBoy.

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Being part of the famous Knowles clan, Julez J Smith Jr. has always gained attention for his personal life. A new report claims that Solange Knowles' son is currently dating a much older Instagram model named Arabian McWilson.

Julez, who is 18 years old, has reportedly been spotted on a date with Arabian, who is seven years his senior. There's even a black-and-white picture of the two sitting side by side during what appeared to be a date night at a popular Los Angeles restaurant.

For the night out, Beyonce Knowles' nephew went casual with a dark T-shirt underneath a jacket. His rumored bae, meanwhile, dressed to impress in a black tube dress. Arabian shared similar pictures from the same event on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 5.

According to Media Take Out, Arabian has been romantically linked to multiple rappers, including Gunna and NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Her dating history aside, she was also infamously known for her alleged controversial lifestyle.

The 25-year-old model was once exposed for living in a dirty apartment. Her friends also accused the social media personality of stealing her friends' clothes and designer bags.

The former friends also made some pretty explosive allegations about Arabian's health. They allegedly found medication with Arabian's name on it. The medication is used treat infections, including urinary tract infections. Neither of the claims has ever been verified.

Julez himself is no stranger to making headlines with his love life. Back in April 2022, he was rumored to have gotten his then-girlfriend named Adore pregnant. Trying to set things straight, Julez told the world that the news was "fake," but his alleged girlfriend wanted to handle the issue off Instagram.

The woman was reportedly not happy that he posted a screenshot of their conversation on social media as she actually wanted Julez to only tell The Neighborhood Talk it's "fake." The woman then wrote to Julez, "Oh what you're not abt to do is play me like i'm lying. Now you wanna play w me."

