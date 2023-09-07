Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The actress leaves so little to the imagination as she dons a barely-there, chain bodysuit at the launch of PrettylittleThing's collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox stepped out in what appears to be her most daring look to date while kicking off New York Fashion Week. The model/actress left so little to the imagination as she donned a barely-there, chain bodysuit at the launch of PrettyLittleThing's collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell on Tuesday, September 5.

For the event, Julia strutted her stuff as she opted to wear next to nothing. The "Uncut Gems" star flaunted her toned physique while walking the red carpet outside Cipriani Downtown in a small metal bra and panty set that barely covered her assets.

Adding a touch of modesty, Julia paired the look with a floor-length black leather trench coat from Naomi's collection and matching black leather boots. She, however, left coat unbuttoned as if she wanted to emphasize her risque choice of attire.

As for her makeup look, the mom of one sported chrome eyeshadow and black lip color to match her bold style. She let her fiery red tresses cascade past her breasts.

Despite being known for her daring style, Julia has yet to score an invite to Met Gala. "To be honest with you, the Met Gala has never spoken to me – I mean look at who is running it," she told Daily Mail back in May. "If it was about fashion I'd be there but it's not... it's about politics, privilege, who your parents are and how much money you make."

While Julia hasn't got to grace the red carpet at the biggest fashion event, organized by Vogue magazine, the Italian-born star was chosen as the cover of Elle Brazil's July digital issue. "Stealing the scene at fashion weeks and the streets of New York, she has facets that go beyond (and a lot) the post of Kanye West's ex - a subject that she also does not ignore, she speaks calmly of the ups and downs," the magz wrote about her.

The magazine also mentioned her role in "Uncut Gems" as well as her goal to complete her "autobiographical book." It additionally touched on the fact that Julia "has already acted as a visual artist, a partner in a club and even a dominatrix, before being the owner of visuals that guarantee fans, haters, but never go unnoticed."

