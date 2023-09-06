 

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed
Instagram
TV

Now that the cosmetics mogul has officially gone public with her new actor boyfriend, fans are wondering if the 'Call Me by Your Name' star will appear on 'The Kardashians'.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Kardashian-Jenners are known for exposing their life on their reality TV shows. Now that Kylie Jenner has officially gone public with her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, fans are wondering if the "Dune" actor will appear on "The Kardashians".

A Hollywood insider reveals to The Sun that fans should not expect to see the actor star alongside Kylie on the Hulu series anytime soon. "Timothee is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships because one dumb mistake can send everything he's built down the toilet," the source notes.

"Is he taking a risk by getting so serious with Kylie so quickly? Yes, but Timothee has a strong sense of boundaries and is obsessed with managing his reputation," the informant continues saying of the "Call Me by Your Name" star. "I don't think he's going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have, and I don't think Kylie has any expectation that he would. It's not how he rolls."

  Editors' Pick

Kylie and Timothee, who were first linked romantically in April, made headlines after they were snapped packing on PDA while attending Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour stop in Los Angeles on Monday, September 4. The couple was seen locking lips while hanging out in the VIP section at SoFi Stadium.

The lovebirds allegedly couldn't keep their hands off each other, holding each other close all night and sharing sweet kisses. The Kylie Cosmetics founder could also be seen removing the "Wonka" actor's black cap and affectionately fixing his hair for him.

Interestingly, Kylie's ex Travis Scott (II) also attended the same show. The "Utopia" star arrived at the third night of Queen Bey's show while the reality TV star and her new beau were making out nearby in the star-filled VIP section.

Also spotted at the show were Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, Khloe Kardashian who brought along Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey as well as Justine Skye. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland, as well as Adele were also seen having fun at the concert.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jared Leto Climbs Up Random New York City Building After Scaling Walls in Berlin

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Blames Pete Davidson Romance for Not Dealing With Kanye West Divorce Well

Kim Kardashian Blames Pete Davidson Romance for Not Dealing With Kanye West Divorce Well

Kris Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Episode of 'Kardashians' Reality TV Shows

Kris Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Episode of 'Kardashians' Reality TV Shows

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Squash Dolce and Gabbana Beef

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Squash Dolce and Gabbana Beef

Kim Kardashian Drags 'Hater' and Friendless Kourtney Kardashian Amid Dolce and Gabbana Drama

Kim Kardashian Drags 'Hater' and Friendless Kourtney Kardashian Amid Dolce and Gabbana Drama

Latest News
Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore
  • Sep 06, 2023

Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride
  • Sep 06, 2023

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride

Jared Leto Climbs Up Random New York City Building After Scaling Walls in Berlin
  • Sep 06, 2023

Jared Leto Climbs Up Random New York City Building After Scaling Walls in Berlin

Ex-NFL Star Mike Williams Dead at 36 After Horrifying Construction Accident
  • Sep 06, 2023

Ex-NFL Star Mike Williams Dead at 36 After Horrifying Construction Accident

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed
  • Sep 06, 2023

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud
  • Sep 06, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud

Most Read
'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal
TV

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal

Whoopi Goldberg Battles Covid-19 for Third Time, Takes a Break From 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg Battles Covid-19 for Third Time, Takes a Break From 'The View'

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain

Robbie Williams Reflects on 'Detrimental' Side to His Fame in Docu-Series

Robbie Williams Reflects on 'Detrimental' Side to His Fame in Docu-Series

Aaron Paul Doesn't Get a Penny From 'Breaking Bad' Streams

Aaron Paul Doesn't Get a Penny From 'Breaking Bad' Streams

Olivia Rodrigo Weighs in on 'The Idol'

Olivia Rodrigo Weighs in on 'The Idol'

'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale

'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed