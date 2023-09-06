Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

Instagram TV

Now that the cosmetics mogul has officially gone public with her new actor boyfriend, fans are wondering if the 'Call Me by Your Name' star will appear on 'The Kardashians'.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Kardashian-Jenners are known for exposing their life on their reality TV shows. Now that Kylie Jenner has officially gone public with her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, fans are wondering if the "Dune" actor will appear on "The Kardashians".

A Hollywood insider reveals to The Sun that fans should not expect to see the actor star alongside Kylie on the Hulu series anytime soon. "Timothee is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships because one dumb mistake can send everything he's built down the toilet," the source notes.

"Is he taking a risk by getting so serious with Kylie so quickly? Yes, but Timothee has a strong sense of boundaries and is obsessed with managing his reputation," the informant continues saying of the "Call Me by Your Name" star. "I don't think he's going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have, and I don't think Kylie has any expectation that he would. It's not how he rolls."

Kylie and Timothee, who were first linked romantically in April, made headlines after they were snapped packing on PDA while attending Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour stop in Los Angeles on Monday, September 4. The couple was seen locking lips while hanging out in the VIP section at SoFi Stadium.

The lovebirds allegedly couldn't keep their hands off each other, holding each other close all night and sharing sweet kisses. The Kylie Cosmetics founder could also be seen removing the "Wonka" actor's black cap and affectionately fixing his hair for him.

Interestingly, Kylie's ex Travis Scott (II) also attended the same show. The "Utopia" star arrived at the third night of Queen Bey's show while the reality TV star and her new beau were making out nearby in the star-filled VIP section.

Also spotted at the show were Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, Khloe Kardashian who brought along Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey as well as Justine Skye. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland, as well as Adele were also seen having fun at the concert.

You can share this post!