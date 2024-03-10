 

'The Kardashians' Gets 'Dune'-Inspired Teaser Amid Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Split Rumor

Hulu/Warner Bros. Pictures
The preview for the upcoming fifth season of the Kardashian-Jenner reality TV show has sparked comparison to the blockbuster movie starring Kylie's boyfriend.

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - The teaser for Season 5 of Hulu's "The Kardashians" has drawn comparisons to the "Dune" franchise, starring Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

In the promo, the Kardashians gather in a desert setting, evoking the arid landscapes of "Dune". Viewers took to social media to comment on the striking similarities, with some joking about a potential collaboration between the two franchises.

The "Dune" comparisons intensified amid rumors that Jenner and Chalamet had split. Following a TikTok video of Jenner's morning routine, fans speculated about a "soft launch breakup."

However, speculation about the couple's relationship status remains unconfirmed. They have not publicly discussed their relationship, and Jenner declined to comment on Chalamet in a recent interview.

The teaser also sparked discussions about the Kardashians' evolving style, with some attributing Jenner's "clean girl" aesthetic to Chalamet's influence.

Season 5 of "The Kardashians" premieres on Hulu on May 23. The show will delve into the family's personal lives, including their relationships and ongoing drama.

