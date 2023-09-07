 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Living Separately for Months Before His Divorce Filing

Cover Images/Mike Reed/ACE PICTURES
The estranged spouses reportedly spent 'the whole summer apart' and 'haven't gotten along in a while' as the Jonas Brothers singer has been on tour and the actress has been working in the U.K.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were "living separate lives for months" before the musician filed for divorce. The Jonas Brothers star pulled the plug on the couple's four-year marriage on Tuesday, September 5, when he submitted a petition in Miami, Florida to end their union stating the relationship is "is irretrievably broken" and now a new report suggests the pair have been apart for the whole summer with Joe taking their two daughters on tour with him while Sophie was working in the U.K.

A source told PEOPLE, "[They spent] the whole summer apart ... They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months ... As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the U.K."

The insider went on to say the pair "haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably." They added, "As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time. They did have a prenup."

The "Sucker" hitmaker has requested "shared parental responsibility" with the 37-year-old actress and called for a "parenting plan [to] be established" for daughter Willa, three, and their 14-month-old little girl, who was listed only by her initials DJ in the documents, which he wanted to allow for "frequent and continuing contact with both parties."

According to TMZ, Joe, who requested the court uphold the prenuptial agreement they signed in April 2019, stated in his petition that the girls have been staying with him of late in Miami as well as "other locations throughout the United States." The "Camp Rock" star noted both he and Sophie can pay to support their children and should be required to do so, but wants the court to establish what is fair, taking health insurance for the children into consideration.

