Jared Leto Climbs Up Random New York City Building After Scaling Walls in Berlin

Cover Images/Axelle Woussen Celebrity

A few months after scaling walls of a hotel in Germany during his trip, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman cannot help pulling the stunt again during a bike ride around the crowded city.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jared Leto has been spotted with his antics again. A few months after scaling walls of a hotel during his trip to Berlin, Germany, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman could not help pulling the stunt again in New York City.

On Sunday, September 3, the 51-year-old musician climbed up the side of a random building in the crowded city. In pictures making their rounds online, he could be seen making his way up the property as he stepped his feet on the stones of the red brick facade. At that time, he appeared to be alone and was not joined by any camera man during his antics.

Before scaling the stones, the "Morbius" actor was pictured riding a bike around the city. At one point, he stopped and put the bicycle around the building. He was later pictured taking a step back from the property and looking up, seemingly assessing the building structure before making a decision to climb.

For the day out, Jared opted to wear a colorful outfit. He showed off his tattoos in a sleeveless bright yellow tee and a pair of shorts that came in an eye-catching light blue color. He added a pair of dark blue Nike sneakers, black sunglasses, a small black shoulder bag and a black baseball cap that came with white graphics.

Jared Leto was spotted climbing up a building in New York City during his bike ride.

This was not the first time the "Dallas Buyers Club" star was caught on camera climbing a building. Back on June 5, he was pictured scaling walls of Hotel de Rome, where he stayed during his vacation, in Berlin. At that time, he even made it to move sideways to step in front of a high window. Despite having a group of unknown people watching and recording him, he did not let it stop his action.

Later on that day, Jared was seen hanging out with a number of people who were carrying a tripod and a set of filming tools around the hotel. One of them was holding a large reflector sheet which was usually used for filming. At one point, the vocalist was standing around fog after the group set up some sort of device loaded with blue smoke. He was speculated to have been filming a project.

