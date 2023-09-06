Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud

Instagram Music

The 'Deja Vu' songstress gushes over the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's sold-out tour in a new interview after denying that her song 'Vampire' is a diss track aimed at the 33-year-old superstar.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has sung praise for Taylor Swift despite their rumored beef. The 20-year-old actress/singer has hailed the 12-time Grammy winner's "Eras Tour" as the "tour of all tours" in a new interview.

During a chat with Phoebe Bridgers for Interview Magazine, the two talked about Phoebe's recent opening gig for several of Taylor's "Eras" North American shows. "You deserve a rest, though. You were literally just on the tour of all tours," Olivia told the indie folk artist. "I can't imagine how drained you must be. Take a bubble bath."

"Thank you, dude," Phoebe responded. "I'm, like, getting some peripheral energy from the excitement of your release." Olivia returned the compliment as saying, "Oh, you're the sweetest. Thank you so much for doing this again. I really, really appreciate you so much," before they ended the conversation.

In another interview released earlier this month, Olivia appeared to debunk speculation that "Vampire" is a Taylor diss track. The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" actress claimed she's "surprised" by rumors saying that she threw shade at the "Wildest Dream" songstress on the tune.

"How do I answer this?" the "Happier" singer reportedly whispered to The Guardian journalist Laura Snapes when asked about the speculations. "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about."

"I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing," she added. "I was very surprised when people thought that."

Prior to the release of the track on June 30, there have been online speculations about Olivia and Taylor's apparent fallout. The two musicians used to publicly fangirl over each other multiple times via social media.

However, things seemingly took a turn when Taylor and Jack Antonoff were given writing credits on Olivia's song "Deja Vu" from her "Sour" album. She told Time magazine in 2021, "It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity."

Taylor herself fueled the feud rumors by enlisting Sabrina Carpenter as the tour opener for the Latin American leg of her "The Eras Tour". Olivia and Sabrina were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Joshua Bassett. Olivia's hit song "Drivers License" is widely believed to be about Sabrina and Joshua's romance, which occurred after she split from the actor.

You can share this post!