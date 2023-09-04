 

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'
Instagram
Music

The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' actress finally speaks up after it was speculated that she threw shade at the 'All Too Well' hitmaker on the song amid their rumored feud.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo seemingly confirmed that "Vampire" is not a Taylor Swift diss track. In a new interview, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" actress claimed she's "surprised" by rumors saying that she threw shade at the "Red" artist on the tune.

"How do I answer this?" the 20-year-old reportedly whispered to The Guardian journalist Laura Snapes when asked about the speculations. "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about."

"I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing," she added. "I was very surprised when people thought that."

The theories emerged after a source told RadarOnline.com in July that "Vampire" was inspired by Olivia's fallout with Taylor. "Olivia is heartbroken and can't stand Taylor because Taylor did her dirty."

  Editors' Pick

On the song, which was dropped on June 30, Olivia calls out a "bloodsucker" and "famef**ker." She sings, "I hate to give the satisfaction, asking how you're doing now/ How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?"

The lyrics continue, "I used to think I was smart/ But you made me look so naive/ The way you sold me for parts as you sunk your teeth into me, oh Bloodsucker, famef**ker." Olivia goes on singing, "And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news/ You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too/ You're so convincing."

Olivia and Taylor used to publicly fangirl over each other multiple times via social media. However, things seemingly took a turn when Taylor and Jack Antonoff were given writing credits on Olivia's song "Deja Vu" from her "Sour" album. She told Time magazine in 2021, "It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity."

Taylor herself fueled the feud rumors by enlisting Sabrina Carpenter as the tour opener for the Latin American leg of her "The Eras Tour". Olivia and Sabrina were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Joshua Bassett. Olivia's hit song "Drivers License" is widely believed to be about Sabrina and Joshua's romance, which occurred after she split from the actor.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat Insists She Didn't Diss Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Amid Allegations

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl

Olivia Rodrigo Prefers to Be Alone to Protect Her Mental Health

Olivia Rodrigo Prefers to Be Alone to Protect Her Mental Health

Olivia Rodrigo Feels 'Super Stunted' Because of Her Fame

Olivia Rodrigo Feels 'Super Stunted' Because of Her Fame

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

Latest News
Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell on 'Deathbed' as He Suffers From Final Stage of Liver Failure
  • Sep 04, 2023

Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell on 'Deathbed' as He Suffers From Final Stage of Liver Failure

Jimmy Buffett Battled Skin Cancer Before His Death
  • Sep 04, 2023

Jimmy Buffett Battled Skin Cancer Before His Death

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest
  • Sep 04, 2023

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Joe Gatto Talks About 'Forgiveness' After Reconciling With Estranged Wife
  • Sep 04, 2023

Joe Gatto Talks About 'Forgiveness' After Reconciling With Estranged Wife

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'
  • Sep 04, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Idina Menzel Explains Why Calling Her 'Triple Threat' Is 'Such a Lie'
  • Sep 04, 2023

Idina Menzel Explains Why Calling Her 'Triple Threat' Is 'Such a Lie'

Most Read
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge
Music

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge

Akon No Longer Chasing Hits, Opting to Explore His African Roots With His New Music

Akon No Longer Chasing Hits, Opting to Explore His African Roots With His New Music

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Lady GaGa Dedicates 'Whole Show' to Tony Bennett on Her Return to Las Vegas After His Death

Lady GaGa Dedicates 'Whole Show' to Tony Bennett on Her Return to Las Vegas After His Death

Nicki Minaj Brags 'Pink Friday 2' Will Be the 'Best Album Released in Years'

Nicki Minaj Brags 'Pink Friday 2' Will Be the 'Best Album Released in Years'

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'