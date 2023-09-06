 

Sam Asghari Unfollows Britney Spears on Instagram After Filing for Divorce

Sam Asghari Unfollows Britney Spears on Instagram After Filing for Divorce
Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
Celebrity

The personal trainer-turned-actor has has trimmed the number of accounts he followed from 327 down to 240, with his estranged wife's page among those on his axe list.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari has unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram. The fitness trainer filed for divorce from the "Toxic" hitmaker three weeks ago and it seems he has taken further steps to distance himself from the 41-year-old pop star because he is no longer monitoring her activity on the platform.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the 29-year-old actor has been on an unfollowing spree over the last few days and has trimmed the number of accounts he followed from 327 down to 240, with his estranged wife's page among those on his axe list. At the time of writing, Britney is still following Sam.

The "Gimme More" singer has been very active on the platform since her conservatorship was lifted almost two years ago, and in the last week alone, she has shared various saucy videos and raunchy images with fans.

Over the weekend, Britney posted a video in which she whipped off her top while out riding a horse. She wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her riding bare back, "I had to take my top off in the f**king desert!!!"

  Editors' Pick

Britney then added, "I should have gone naked!!!" The "Sometimes" singer wore only a cowboy hat, white jean shorts and a black choker necklace in the latest of her posts showing her nude.

Last month, she shared a steamy video of herself rolling around in bed topless in only pink underwear and knee-high boots as Annie Lennox's "I Put a Spell on You" played.

Soon after she posted a clip of a male friend licking her leg, the same day she first publicly addressed Sam's divorce filing. She said on Instagram, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together."

"Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business!!!" Britney shared. She added she "couldn't take the pain anymore" of their relationship and signed off by saying she was doing "pretty damn good."

Sam had broken his silence two days earlier, saying online, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

B.G. Picked Up by Birdman as He's Released From Jail After 11 Years
Related Posts
Sam Asghari 'Excited' for Next Chapter in His Life Following Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari 'Excited' for Next Chapter in His Life Following Britney Spears Split

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Sam Asghari Not 'Secretly Working' With Britney Spears' Father Jamie Despite Report

Sam Asghari Not 'Secretly Working' With Britney Spears' Father Jamie Despite Report

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Latest News
Matty Healy and Influencer Gabbriette Bechtel Pack on PDA on NYC Streets
  • Sep 06, 2023

Matty Healy and Influencer Gabbriette Bechtel Pack on PDA on NYC Streets

B.G. Picked Up by Birdman as He's Released From Jail After 11 Years
  • Sep 06, 2023

B.G. Picked Up by Birdman as He's Released From Jail After 11 Years

Sam Asghari Unfollows Britney Spears on Instagram After Filing for Divorce
  • Sep 06, 2023

Sam Asghari Unfollows Britney Spears on Instagram After Filing for Divorce

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023
  • Sep 06, 2023

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

Chrisean Rock Shares 1st Look at Newborn Son, Responds to Blueface's Excuse for Ignoring Her
  • Sep 06, 2023

Chrisean Rock Shares 1st Look at Newborn Son, Responds to Blueface's Excuse for Ignoring Her

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Make Out at Beyonce's Concert That Travis Scott Also Attends
  • Sep 06, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Make Out at Beyonce's Concert That Travis Scott Also Attends

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her