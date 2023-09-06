Sam Asghari Unfollows Britney Spears on Instagram After Filing for Divorce

Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

The personal trainer-turned-actor has has trimmed the number of accounts he followed from 327 down to 240, with his estranged wife's page among those on his axe list.

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari has unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram. The fitness trainer filed for divorce from the "Toxic" hitmaker three weeks ago and it seems he has taken further steps to distance himself from the 41-year-old pop star because he is no longer monitoring her activity on the platform.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the 29-year-old actor has been on an unfollowing spree over the last few days and has trimmed the number of accounts he followed from 327 down to 240, with his estranged wife's page among those on his axe list. At the time of writing, Britney is still following Sam.

The "Gimme More" singer has been very active on the platform since her conservatorship was lifted almost two years ago, and in the last week alone, she has shared various saucy videos and raunchy images with fans.

Over the weekend, Britney posted a video in which she whipped off her top while out riding a horse. She wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her riding bare back, "I had to take my top off in the f**king desert!!!"

Britney then added, "I should have gone naked!!!" The "Sometimes" singer wore only a cowboy hat, white jean shorts and a black choker necklace in the latest of her posts showing her nude.

Last month, she shared a steamy video of herself rolling around in bed topless in only pink underwear and knee-high boots as Annie Lennox's "I Put a Spell on You" played.

Soon after she posted a clip of a male friend licking her leg, the same day she first publicly addressed Sam's divorce filing. She said on Instagram, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together."

"Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business!!!" Britney shared. She added she "couldn't take the pain anymore" of their relationship and signed off by saying she was doing "pretty damn good."

Sam had broken his silence two days earlier, saying online, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

