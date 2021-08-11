Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kiss from a Rose' crooner looks besotted during a trip in St. Tropez with his ex-personal assistant, who used to live in the mansion he shared with Heidi Klum when they were still married.

Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Seal has found himself a new girlfriend and he clearly didn't have to look far for it. The British singer/songwriter is revealed to have been dating his former personal assistant Laura Strayer.

It was Page Six which first reported the news as the pair were caught on a romantic trip in St. Tropez last week. In pictures obtained by the site, they looked besotted as they enjoyed the vacation in the South of France.

The lovebirds didn't shy away from showing their affection to each other, being pictured walking hand in hand as the roamed around the town on the French Riviera. They also wrapped their hands around each other as they were inseparable during the relaxing stroll.

At one point, Laura was seen feeding gelato to her lover from the Barbarac ice cream store. The pair were also sharing a laugh together and Seal flashed a smile as he showed something on the camera to his girlfriend.

While it's unclear how long they have been together, Seal's romantic relationship with Laura was apparently also news to his family. "I literally had no idea that Seal was dating Laura until I saw these photos," one family source told the site.

The source called the relationship "ironic" considering how Seal once publicly shamed his ex-wife Heidi Klum for dating her former bodyguard Martin Kristen after their January 2012 split. "Of course, we all want him to be happy - but it's definitely ironic that he's dating the help when he had such strong feelings about Heidi seeing Martin," the source added.

Laura worked for Seal for almost 20 years during the 2000s, when he was still married to the Germany-born supermodel. Laura even lived in the former spouses' marital mansion in Los Angeles in 2006. Laura now no longer works as a personal assistant and has a job in the music industry.

Seal previously criticized Heidi's decision to date her former bodyguard. "I would have preferred Heidi show a little bit more class and at least wait until we separated first before deciding to fornicate with the help, as it were …," the "Killer" singer told TMZ in September 2012. "But I guess you now all have the answer that you've been looking for for the past seven months."

His reps later clarified that the 58-year-old star was not accusing his ex of cheating on him, but he was merely pointing out that they were still legally married.

When asked for comment on her ex's statements, Heidi responded, "Yes … he has a very unique choice of words. I'm used to them. I don't know. I don't love that. Obviously, it's not true. I've never looked at another man while I was with him. And it's hard when you think that he thinks that, you don't know … He was hurt …"