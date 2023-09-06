 

Jill Biden Has Contracted Covid-19

Jill Biden Has Contracted Covid-19
The current U.S. First Lady will stay at her residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware after she is diagnosed with Covid-19 and experiences 'mild symptoms.'

  Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jill Biden is confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. The First Lady of the United States, 72, - who is married to President Joe Biden - first had symptoms of the virus on Sunday, September 3 before her status was confirmed later that evening.

"This evening, the First lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First lady, said in a statement.

Later on, the President was administered with a COVID test but his result was negative and an official statement claimed that he will be "monitored" for symptoms on a regular basis over the course of the coming week.

A statement from, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre read, "Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms."

The President is due to travel to India on Thursday for the G20 summit and, according to reports, no changes have been made to the travel schedule.

The First Lady last tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2022, and at the time it was also reported that she was experiencing the same sort of symptoms then. In a statement made at the time, Elizabeth Alexander said, "After testing negative for Covid-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive."

CNN reported at the time that the First Lady was experiencing symptoms much like the "common cold" but she was ultimately "feeling good" despite testing positive.

