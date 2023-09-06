 

Lena Headey Drops F-Bomb to Vent Frustrations after Injuring Her Foot

The former 'Game of Thrones' actress is grumbling on social media as she is bracing for a six-week recovery after getting one of her feet injured recently.

AceShowbiz - Lena Headey needs a six-week recovery after injuring her foot. The "Game of Thrones" star - who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO epic fantasy drama series - is required to be on crutches for a month-and-a-half and has moaned about the fact she will only be able to wear one of her beloved Birkenstocks.

"F***. 6 weeks. One Birk only," she captioned a picture of her foot in a cast. However, she did not state how she sustained the injury.

In October, Lena married Marc Menchaca at a romantic ceremony in Italy. The 49-year-old "Game of Thrones" actress tied the knot with "Ozark" star Marc, 47, in the southern region of Puglia on October 6 in front of friends and family, including Lena's former co-star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas and pop veteran Rick Astley, who was seen posing for pictures with other guests in pictures which circulated online.

Other stars from "Game of Thrones" who attended the ceremony included Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Lena and Marc had been together for around two years before walking down the aisle, with the couple going public with their romance back in 2020.

The actress was previously married to musician Peter Paul Loughran. They tied the knot in 2007 and became parents to son Wylie, 13, before divorcing in 2013. Lena went on to find love with director Dan Cadan and they welcomed a daughter named Teddy in 2015 before splitting in 2018.

She struck up her romance with Marc two years later. The couple are believed to be based in Los Angeles, and a source previously told The Sun that Lena has no plans to move back to her native UK as she is happy being Stateside with her partner.

The insider said, "Lena now sees herself living in the States for the foreseeable future. It's where the parts are for her and she's got a blossoming relationship with Marc so she sees no point in her living in the UK."

