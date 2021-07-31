Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

As confirmed by the First Lady's spokesperson Michael LaRosa, her left foot is 'now clean, free of infection' after the college professor accidentally stepped on something while walking on the beach in Hawaii.

AceShowbiz - Jill Biden has undergone foot surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. With her husband President Joe Biden by her side, the First Lady is now recovering after successfully removing debris from a puncture wound.

Offering an update on Jill's recent health condition was her spokesperson Michael LaRosa. According to her representative, the 70-year-old woman "underwent a successful procedure on her left foot to flush out debris from a puncture wound" on Thursday, July 29.

The incident occurred while the First Lady was in Hawaii on July 25. At the time, she accidentally stepped on something while walking on the beach. "The wound is now clean, free of infection, and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely," Michael continued explaining, though he didn't offer more details on what objects were lodged in her foot.

In addition, Michael confirmed that President Joe was with Jill in the hospital when she had her procedure done. The spokesperson stated that the President was also by his wife's side to return to the White House when she left the hospital on Thursday evening. He headed to the Bethesda, Maryland hospital after speaking about the coronavirus pandemic at the White House earlier in the afternoon.

The First Lady's trip to Hawaii came after she spent five days in Tokyo, Japan to cheer on Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. She also led the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Olympics on Friday, July 23.

Following her nearly-a-week stay in Japan, Jill flew to Hawaii to hit up a high school coronavirus vaccination clinic. She then made a quick stop at the beach, where she punctured her foot. However, she made no complaints about issues with her foot during the flight back to Joint Base Andrews. She even came back to the cabin to greet members of the press pool and thank them for their work on the trip.

Additionally, this was not the first time President Joe accompanied his wife Jill during surgery. Back in April, the couple went to an outpatient center near George Washington University, where the First Lady underwent what the White House said was "a common medical procedure." According to the communications director Elizabeth Alexander at the time, "The first lady tolerated the procedure well."