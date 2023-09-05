Jamie Foxx Spotted Holding Hands With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp on Cabo Vacation

Instagram Celebrity

Looking in good spirits, the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor and the blonde beauty are photographed all smiles while walking hand-in-hand when arriving in Cabo San Lucas.



AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx is enjoying a romantic getaway with his girlfriend months after his mysterious health scare. The Oscar winner has been photographed holding hands with his lady, who is identified as Alyce Huckstepp, during a Cabo vacation.

The 55-year-old actor/comedian and his girlfriend arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Labor Day weekend. In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair looked in good spirits as they were all smiles while walking hand-in-hand. The two were headed to an awaiting car and were greeted by a friendly guide or local employee.

Jamie and Alyce went color-coordinated in black during the trip. The "Django Unchained" star sported a black jacket with graphic print and a matching pair of joggers. He completed his look with a wide-brimmed hat which he held in in hand, sunglasses and white sneakers.

As for his girlfriend, she matched his style in a black long-sleeved hooded shirt and matching pants. She had a black bag over her shoulder and carried a similar wide-brimmed hat of her own. She also completed her look with sunglasses.

After getting settled into their vacation accommodations, the pair ditched a few layers to soak up the sun on the beach. Alyssa changed into a plunging white tank top and black shorts, while Jamie opted for a simple white T-shirt and the same joggers. He grabbed a pair of binoculars while sitting on the sandy beach to enjoy the oceanfront views.

It's unclear how long Jamie and Alyssa have been an item, but they appear to have been together for quite some time. Back in May 2022, the lovebirds were caught packing on the PDA during a trip to Cannes. At the time, the duo got touchy-feely while aboard a luxury yacht on the French Riviera and were seen riding a jet ski together.

In August of this year, Jamie and a woman, who seemed to be Alyssa, were also seen enjoying a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California. When leaving the celebrity hotspot, the couple walked back to his car together.

