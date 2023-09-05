Lightskin Keisha Shows Off Baby Bump in Pregnancy Announcement

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Talk That Talk' raptress reveals the exciting news via social media by sharing a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot with her fiance Coca Vango.

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Lightskin Keisha and her fiance Coca Vango. Making use of her social media account, the "Talk That Talk" raptress revealed that she is pregnant by treating her fans to a look at her baby bump.

On Monday, September 4, the 29-year-old hip-hop star uploaded on her Instagram page a series of pictures wherein she showed off her growing stomach. In the snaps from her maternity photoshoot, she flaunted her pregnancy glow in a stylish outfit.

Keisha sported a black leather tube top, a pair of black undies and unbuttoned long blue jeans. She completed the look with a pair of black leather gloves, black boots, a huge silver bracelet and chain necklace. For the hair, she styled her long black locks into curls and parted it in the middle. She also carried a black-and-silver Polaroid camera.

A number of the photos in the post saw the "Big Bank Beisha" rapper striking some poses with her beau Coca. One of them captured him standing behind her as he placed one of his hands on her baby bump. Another snap offered a closer look at her belly and his sparkling rings that spelled out his name "Coca."

In the photos, Coca looked bold with his nearly all-black get-up. He sported a short-sleeved black tee and a pair of matching long pants. He also wore a pair of matching shoes and a chain necklace that looked similar to that of his fiancee.

Along with the pictures, Keisha voiced her gratitude for her pregnancy and turning 29 years old. In the caption of the post, she penned, "Thank you God for another year of life, and to the new life growing within me! Happy Birthday to me," adding a slew of emojis including pregnant woman and black heart ones.

The "Spend Sum Cash" spitter further thanked people who were involved in the photoshoot by writing, "S/O to the team for making this happen [camera emoji]: @royaleyez MUA: @cheriebeauty_ Hair: @marshalasemonehair Styling: @brandonnst.regis."

It did not take long for Keisha to receive congratulatory messages. In the comments section of the post, her "Power Book II: Ghost" co-star LaToya Tonodeo exclaimed, "Congrats beautiful!! [red heart emoji] Happy Birthday!!" Similarly, her fan stated, "Awwww Congratulations the best days are yet to come!"

You can share this post!