 

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Shortly after uploading a series of her sizzling photos in a lingerie set via social media, the 'Waiting for Tonight' singer receives positive comments on her beauty at the age of 54 years old.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has been showered with praises for her beauty. Shortly after showing off her famous curves in new sultry photos, the "Waiting for Tonight" singer received many positive comments from social media users.

On Monday, September 4, several devotees of the 54-year-old singer and actress deemed her "stunning," "beautiful" and "gorgeous" via Instagram. In the comments section of her post featuring her new sizzling pictures, one fan in particular exclaimed, "So stunning and such a great personality. Love her." Similarly, another joined in, "You are my inspiration every day for having such a beautiful body," adding a slew of smiling faces with heart eyes emojis.

The heartwarming online responses that Jennifer received did not stop there. A third Instagram user gushed, "You are absolutely beautiful. Congrats to you for how hard you work and how dedicated you are to feel good about yourself," adding a red heart emoji. Similarly, a fourth penned, "YOU KNOW WHAT I ALWAYS SAY, MY JENNY, YOU ARE GORGEOUS INSIDE OUT [a flame emoji]."

Prior to receiving the comment, the "Shotgun Wedding" star uploaded a series of never-before-seen photos wherein she struck some poses for a new lingerie campaign. She proudly flaunted her flat abs and jaw-dropping body figure despite her age. She was wearing a set of black-and-white lingerie, including a black bra top that came with white embroidery.

The "Marry Me" actress also donned a pair of black netted undies which had similar white embellishments to that of her top. She put on a flowy black outer that came with long-sleeves and white outlines. For the hair, she styled her long hair into loose waves and parted it in the middle. Adding full glam on her face, she created a bold look with her eye makeup.

In the post, one of the photos showed her standing in front of a small mirror and a huge one. While another snap captured her lying down on a white bed sheet, a third saw her sitting on it and smiling. In the meantime, the other picture portrayed her leaning on a bed headboard as she looked straight to the camera.

Along with the photos, Jennifer wrote in the caption of the post, "When it feels right…nothing else matters #ThisIsMeNow @IntimissimiOfficial." Near the end of it, the wife of actor Ben Affleck let out black and white heart emojis.

