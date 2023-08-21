Gunplay's Wife Filing for Divorce After He's Arrested on Battery and Child Abuse Charges

Instagram Celebrity

The Florida rapper's wife Vonshae speaks up after the Triple C star is accused of pointing rifle at her and their 6-month old daughter, detailing the incident that led to his arrest.

Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gunplay's marriage is on the brink of divorce following his arrest. The rapper's wife Vonshae said she's filing for divorce after an alleged domestic violence incident during which he reportedly pointed a gun at her while she was holding their 6-month-old daughter.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 20, Vonshae broke her silence on the outcome of the alleged domestic violence incident. "I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe," she first informed her followers. "My daughter safety is my first priority."

Blaming Gunplay's alcohol issue for his erratic behavior, the Afro-Latina influencer claimed, "Unfortunately Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I've tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it's too late."

She went on detailing the incident that led to his arrest, "To summarize last night event. I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by telling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast."

"He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody," she continued, before sharing her plans to divorce him. "I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again. Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers. This is a very traumatizing experience please keep me in your prayers."

Vonshae, who has appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami", added in the caption, "I never planned on speaking on this but now that it is out. Please keep us in your prayers. Thank you."

Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Welton Morales Jr., was arrested in Miami earlier on Sunday. According to a Miami-Dade County inmate search, the rapper was taken into custody on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and child abuse, all of which he has denied.

Gunplay's bond has been set at $20,000. As of Sunday afternoon, his bond has not been posted.

You can share this post!