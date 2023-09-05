Alabama Barker Explains Why Holds Herself From Clapping Back at Haters

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker is no stranger to facing criticism, so she knows exactly how to deal with it. In a new social media post, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler admitted that she wanted to clap back at trolls, but she decided to hold herself for some reason.

Making use of Instagram Story on Sunday, September 3, the 17-year-old reshared a message that read, "Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me." It added, "But then I look at those people, like really look at them... what kind of life they're living. The choice they're making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble."

"Misery loves company, but we're cut from different cloths, made from different sauces," the message further read. "Stay blessed, wish them well, and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins."

Around two weeks prior, Alabama revealed that she was body-shamed due to her weight gain. "That's my face when I see all the fake pages commenting about my weight in paparazzi pictures and saying I'm a catfish or saying I'm fat," she said in a TikTok video. "First of all, let me eat you up because I'm so fat."

"Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian defended herself. "I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken when you're leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open. And let's see how beautiful you look."

In the same video, Alabama reasoned her increasing pounds. "I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease, so that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," she unveiled. "So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It will get you further in life."

"Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight, which is causing the weight gain," she explained. "You guys also act like I've gained 1,000 pounds, it's like 5, 10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls, weight fluctuates. And I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it."

