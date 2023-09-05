Prince Harry Has Awkward Run-In With David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Amid Alleged Feud

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

In a video circulating online, the Duke of Sussex is seen awkwardly walking past the soccer legend's son and his wife Nicola Peltz when they have a run-in at a Lionel Messi game.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry's recent encounter with Brooklyn Beckham appeared to confirm rumors about rift between the royal and the model's father David Beckham. The Duke of Sussex was seen awkwardly walking past Brooklyn when they had a run-in at a game between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Los Angeles Football Club.

Harry and Brooklyn were both among the attendees at the game, which took place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night, September 3. In a video making its round on X, formerly Twitter, the British prince could be seen being escorted by his bodyguards to his $9,000-a-night VIP suite to view when he sped fast the aspiring chef and his wife Nicola Peltz.

At one point, the "Harry & Meghan" star glanced over at Brooklyn and Nicola. However, he didn't appear to give any acknowledgement to his rumored former friend's son. As for the couple, they didn't seem to shoot their eyes on the father of two during the brief moment in the hallway.

It was reported in July that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's longtime friends David and his wife Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) ended their friendship after the former athlete was "furious" over an accusation. The iconic English soccer player was allegedly "absolutely bloody furious" after he and his wife were accused of leaking sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a tense phone call between the couples.

A source close to the Beckhams claimed, "David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry's wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the U.K." It seemed like the tension was too high that "any making up now is so unlikely." Following the alleged rift, Meghan reportedly has replaced Victoria with another Victoria, Victoria Jackson who is a cosmetics magnate and the couple's neighbor in Montecito, California.

A second source said of the Duchess of Sussex's new bestie, "Victoria [Jackson] is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life." It's also said that Victoria Jackson is allegedly "advising Meghan on many levels" with her own Archewell charity.

