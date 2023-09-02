'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Leaves NYC Following Lindsay Hubbard Breakup

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after making headlines for calling it quits with his fiancee and 'Summer House' co-star on camera, the reality TV star is spotted getting ready for his flight at LaGuardia Airport.

AceShowbiz - Carl Radke appeared to have left New York City. Shortly after making headlines for calling it quits with his fiancee Lindsay Hubbard on camera, the "Summer House" star was caught in pictures hopping on a flight out of the city.

On Thursday, August 31, the 38-year-old reality TV star was spotted catching a flight at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. In a photo obtained by gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi, he could be seen getting ready for his flight.

In the snap, Carl was wearing a short-sleeved black tee, a pair of white shorts and a black baseball hat. He also wore a pair of white sneakers that came with brown soles. He was carrying a brown leather backpack on his back.

Carl Radke was spotted getting ready for his flight out of New York City after calling it quits with Lindsay Hubbard.

The new sighting came up moments after Carl was photographed for the first time following his sudden split from Lindsay. He looked somber when he was making his way out of his and Lindsay's shared NYC apartment. In a number of photos obtained by Page Six, he was getting inside a car on 28th Street, wearing the same get-up that he donned when he was at the airport. He also carried the same bag.

Earlier that day, Carl and Lindsay shocked the public with news of their separation. He allegedly "blindsided" her by making a one-sided decision to call off their engagement during the filming of the "Summer House" season 8. She reportedly was not aware that Carl would announce the heartbreaking news on their Bravo show.

"The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of 'Summer House'," a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

As for Lindsay, the Bravolebrity appeared to have received heartwarming support from her fellow cast members. "The women of 'Summer House' are rallying behind Lindsay and showing support to her after Carl called off their engagement," another source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Many of the women have reached out to Lindsay to send their condolences and some have spent time with her," the source went on to spill. "Some of the girls are set to film a scene with Lindsay soon. Lindsay didn't see the breakup coming and is completely devastated."

Lindsay and Carl met during the filming of their show "Summer House" back in 2017. A few years later, in August 2022, he proposed to her in the Hamptons. The special moment was filmed in season 7 of the series. Since saying yes to his proposal, Lindsay herself has been looking for wedding gowns, enjoyed a bridal shower and planned a bachelorette party which was originally set to take place in the Bahamas this September.

