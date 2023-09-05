Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker takes to her Instagram account to share a video of her having fun aboard a yacht with a group of friends while celebrating Labor Day.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo appears to be completely unbothered by her ongoing legal battle. The "About Damn Time" hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Monday, September 4 to share a video of her having fun aboard a yacht with a group of friends.

In the clip, which was posted on the Labor Day weekend, the Grammy-winning singer was showing off her twerking skills. Clad in a bikini, she and her gal pals did plenty of booty shaking while enjoying their time during their yacht trip. "THOOTIE THAH THAH," she wrote in the caption.

Not stopping there, Lizzo celebrated Labor Day in a separate post. The post featured the "Truth Hurts" singer lounging on the boat. The 35-year-old singer donned a colorful Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that she paired with a matching scarf and sparkling shades.

The carousel also saw Lizzo modeling the funky piece in a slow-motion video. In another clip, the singer could be seen taking a sip of a drink as she felt the sea breeze. "Happy Labor Day," she captioned the post.

The post garnered mixed responses from her followers. Some fans left positive messages in the comments section with one gushing, "Cheers!!! Love you so much." Another fan added, "Super talented and smoking hot."

Some others, meanwhile, slammed Lizzo for the tone deaf posts amid the sexual assault and toxic work environment lawsuit leveled at her by her former dancers. "Maybe celebrate labor day by respecting those who work for you," one user suggested.

"Disgusting human quit trying to get us from forgetting who you really are," someone else added. Echoing the sentiment, one noted, "Labor Day is about respecting and appreciating those who work hard. You should do the same with YOUR employees. Food for thought."

Still, some fans defended Lizzo amid the backlash. "Why people say she has no defense or that she's ignoring the issue between her and the ex dancers? Just because she's not giving YOU an explanation, doesn't mean she's ignoring it. Y'all are so used to artists airing their issues online that you feel entitled to know everything," one fan said.

