 

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker takes to her Instagram account to share a video of her having fun aboard a yacht with a group of friends while celebrating Labor Day.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo appears to be completely unbothered by her ongoing legal battle. The "About Damn Time" hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Monday, September 4 to share a video of her having fun aboard a yacht with a group of friends.

In the clip, which was posted on the Labor Day weekend, the Grammy-winning singer was showing off her twerking skills. Clad in a bikini, she and her gal pals did plenty of booty shaking while enjoying their time during their yacht trip. "THOOTIE THAH THAH," she wrote in the caption.

Not stopping there, Lizzo celebrated Labor Day in a separate post. The post featured the "Truth Hurts" singer lounging on the boat. The 35-year-old singer donned a colorful Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that she paired with a matching scarf and sparkling shades.

The carousel also saw Lizzo modeling the funky piece in a slow-motion video. In another clip, the singer could be seen taking a sip of a drink as she felt the sea breeze. "Happy Labor Day," she captioned the post.

  Editors' Pick

The post garnered mixed responses from her followers. Some fans left positive messages in the comments section with one gushing, "Cheers!!! Love you so much." Another fan added, "Super talented and smoking hot."

Some others, meanwhile, slammed Lizzo for the tone deaf posts amid the sexual assault and toxic work environment lawsuit leveled at her by her former dancers. "Maybe celebrate labor day by respecting those who work for you," one user suggested.

"Disgusting human quit trying to get us from forgetting who you really are," someone else added. Echoing the sentiment, one noted, "Labor Day is about respecting and appreciating those who work hard. You should do the same with YOUR employees. Food for thought."

Still, some fans defended Lizzo amid the backlash. "Why people say she has no defense or that she's ignoring the issue between her and the ex dancers? Just because she's not giving YOU an explanation, doesn't mean she's ignoring it. Y'all are so used to artists airing their issues online that you feel entitled to know everything," one fan said.

You can share this post!

You might also like

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Vows to Support Lindsay Hubbard After Carl Radke Split
Related Posts
Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

10 Celebrities Sued by Their Employees

10 Celebrities Sued by Their Employees

Lizzo's Team Accused of 'Victim Shaming' as Her Lawyer Threatens 'Malicious Prosecution' Action

Lizzo's Team Accused of 'Victim Shaming' as Her Lawyer Threatens 'Malicious Prosecution' Action

Lizzo Back in Studio as She Insists She's 'Doing Good' Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Back in Studio as She Insists She's 'Doing Good' Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Latest News
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert
  • Sep 05, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Vows to Support Lindsay Hubbard After Carl Radke Split
  • Sep 05, 2023

'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Vows to Support Lindsay Hubbard After Carl Radke Split

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit
  • Sep 05, 2023

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'
  • Sep 05, 2023

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors
  • Sep 05, 2023

Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal
  • Sep 05, 2023

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Gloria Estefan Pays Glowing Tribute to Husband on 45th Wedding Anniversary

Gloria Estefan Pays Glowing Tribute to Husband on 45th Wedding Anniversary