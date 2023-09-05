 

Britney Spears 'Tired' of Having to Pay Child Support to Ex Kevin Federline

The '...Baby One More Time' songstress is said be 'relieved' that her child support payments to her former husband will soon stop when one of her sons turns 18 in several days.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is "relieved" that her child support payments to Kevin Federline will soon stop. The 41-year-old pop star tied the knot with Kevin, 45, in 2004 and has sons Jayden, 18, and 17-year-old Sean with him but he got full custody upon their divorce in 2007 and now an insider has claimed just days ahead of her eldest's 18th birthday that she is "tired" of having to pay a reported $20,000 a month to her ex-husband.

A source told DailyMail.com, "Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting." Following the divorce, Kevin moved from California and now lives in Hawaii with his current wife Victoria Prince, a teacher.

In California, child support payments end when a child graduates high school, and in Hawaii, support payments could go on until the child reaches the age of 23 but under the revised statute 576B-611 (2016), the "state that is determined to have issued the initial controlling order governs the duration of the obligation of support," meaning that the payments should end on Sean's birthday.

The source went on to add that the "Womanizer" hitmaker, who is thought to have been estranged from her sons for more than a year, is "happy to help" with Sean and Jayden's finances but noted that any assistance she gives them will go "directly" to them as opposed to their father.

The insider said, "Britney is happy to help Sean and Jayden. There is nothing she wouldn't do for her sons. But this would go directly to them after they turn 18 instead of Kevin. [Her friends believe] it's time for Kevin to get a job."

