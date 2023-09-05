Meghan Trainor Has Tearful Reaction to Her Collaboration With Kris Jenner

Cover Images/Keith Mayhew/M10s Celebrity

The 29-year-old pop star reveals that she initially 'didn't want' to film her music video for 'Mother' by herself after she discovered she was pregnant shortly before the filming started earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Trainor "sobbed" when Kris Jenner agreed to work with her. The 29-year-old pop star "didn't want" to film her music video for "Mother" by herself after she discovered she was pregnant shortly before the filming started earlier this year. That was why wanted someone else to take part, before she ended up in shock when reality TV matriarch Kris agreed to star in it with her.

Speaking on "The Best Podcast Ever'" she told hosts Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday, "I'm Meghan Kardashian, Meghan Jenner, whatever they want me to be. My management, we have a mutual friend in there so I always joke that they're all my sisters and I know them so well when I don't. I'd had 'Made You Look', it was a hit and we did a huge music video. I cried so hard that day because it was brutal to shoot and do it and everything went wrong."

"And then for the next music video, for 'Mother', quickly wrote that song but I knew for the music video that I didn't want to do that big production and dancing all again," she continued. "I'd just found out I was pregnant and thought, 'Ugh, I don't wanna do a video!' Then I was like 'I wish someone else could be in the video, like the mother of all mothers. Like Kris Jenner. And we laughed but one of my managers said we could ask. And then like, weeks later, the day before my birthday, I found out that she said yes and I sobbed. I was crying all day long."

"Even leading up to the day, I was like, 'Is she gonna show up?' There was a lot of days that they weren't answering but they were very busy, and they should be. They are," she added of the 67-year-old momager, who is mother to Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as well as Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The "All About That Bass" hitmaker, who welcomed son Barry in July but also has two-year-old Riley with husband Daryl Sabara, added that the day of shooting was "chaos" but thanked "The Kardashians" star for continually posting about her on social media.

She said, "It was chaos, but it was the best day of my life! She posts so much for me, it's crazy! She doesn't have to do anything and she posts. She even asked my team." She went on to explain, "Every time I talk to her I get a one-on-one speech on how important family is and I'm like, 'I know, I live with mine too!' My brothers are 30 and they live in my house because I can't let go and I see my parents every day."

