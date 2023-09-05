'Love Is Alive' Hitmaker Gary Wright Passes Away at 80 After Battling Parkinson's

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The musician's son Justin Wright confirms his death, noting in a statement that he passed away at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California on Monday, September 4.

AceShowbiz - Gary Wright has died at the age of 80. Best known for his hit singles "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive", the musician passed away at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California on Monday, September 4, his son Justin Wright has confirmed to TMZ.

The outlet went on to report that in the last six years, Gary had been diagnosed with brain disorder Parkinson's as well as Lewy body dementia shortly afterwards. According to Justin, his father had "lost the ability to move around and speak" and that in recent days, nurses had explained to the family that the end was near but that he had his "loved ones by his side at the time of his death."

Gary is also survived by his wife Rose, whom he married in 1985, and their daughter Dorian.

Tributes from the music world have already poured in, with "Save It for a Rainy Day" singer Stephen Bishop speaking of the "great sadness" he felt at Gary's passing and noting that he will "always cherish" the kindness shown to him by his fellow musician. He wrote on X, "Gary's vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come."

He added, "I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."

Over the course of his 40-year career, Gary released a total of 12 studio albums, with the last record, a pop-rock album titled "Connected" being released in 2010. He is also noted for his friendship with late Beatles legend George Harrison, having played keyboard on the "Hey Jude" singer's third solo album "All Things Must Pass".

Speaking in an interview in 2017, Gary recalled, "I had really never met anyone quite like George before; he didn’t seem to be on some huge ego trip like other artists I had met over the years. His aura was calm, and his being exuded a subtle spiritual magnetism. Yet, at the same time, he was someone who was very focused in the here and now."

