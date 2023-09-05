 

'Love Is Alive' Hitmaker Gary Wright Passes Away at 80 After Battling Parkinson's

'Love Is Alive' Hitmaker Gary Wright Passes Away at 80 After Battling Parkinson's
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

The musician's son Justin Wright confirms his death, noting in a statement that he passed away at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California on Monday, September 4.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gary Wright has died at the age of 80. Best known for his hit singles "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive", the musician passed away at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California on Monday, September 4, his son Justin Wright has confirmed to TMZ.

The outlet went on to report that in the last six years, Gary had been diagnosed with brain disorder Parkinson's as well as Lewy body dementia shortly afterwards. According to Justin, his father had "lost the ability to move around and speak" and that in recent days, nurses had explained to the family that the end was near but that he had his "loved ones by his side at the time of his death."

Gary is also survived by his wife Rose, whom he married in 1985, and their daughter Dorian.

  Editors' Pick

Tributes from the music world have already poured in, with "Save It for a Rainy Day" singer Stephen Bishop speaking of the "great sadness" he felt at Gary's passing and noting that he will "always cherish" the kindness shown to him by his fellow musician. He wrote on X, "Gary's vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come."

He added, "I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."

Over the course of his 40-year career, Gary released a total of 12 studio albums, with the last record, a pop-rock album titled "Connected" being released in 2010. He is also noted for his friendship with late Beatles legend George Harrison, having played keyboard on the "Hey Jude" singer's third solo album "All Things Must Pass".

Speaking in an interview in 2017, Gary recalled, "I had really never met anyone quite like George before; he didn’t seem to be on some huge ego trip like other artists I had met over the years. His aura was calm, and his being exuded a subtle spiritual magnetism. Yet, at the same time, he was someone who was very focused in the here and now."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Electric Zoo Attendees Rush Gates After Denied Entry Due to Capacity Issue

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab
Latest News
Blueface Dragged for Refusing to Acknowledge Chrisean Rock's Newborn Baby
  • Sep 05, 2023

Blueface Dragged for Refusing to Acknowledge Chrisean Rock's Newborn Baby

Ashley Tisdale's Rep Denies Claims Made by Woman Suing the Actress for Car Crash
  • Sep 05, 2023

Ashley Tisdale's Rep Denies Claims Made by Woman Suing the Actress for Car Crash

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell
  • Sep 05, 2023

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Nicki Minaj Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Queen' Beyonce
  • Sep 05, 2023

Nicki Minaj Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Queen' Beyonce

'Love Is Alive' Hitmaker Gary Wright Passes Away at 80 After Battling Parkinson's
  • Sep 05, 2023

'Love Is Alive' Hitmaker Gary Wright Passes Away at 80 After Battling Parkinson's

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab
  • Sep 05, 2023

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice