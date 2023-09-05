Electric Zoo Attendees Rush Gates After Denied Entry Due to Capacity Issue

Instagram Music

Prior to the mess, organizers took to X to announce that they decided to scrap the first day of the music festival due to technical issues, just hours before the show was scheduled to be underway.

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chaotic scene unfolded during the final day of Electric Zoo festival on Sunday, September 3. Concertgoers of the three-day event stormed gates after some ticket holders were denied entry because the venue on Randall's Island had unexpectedly reached capacity following cancellation of Day 1.

The organizers announced the decision to turn some ticket holders away in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday cancellation, we have reached our venue's capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday," the organizers said. "For the safety and well-being of everyone on site, we will not be admitting any additional attendees today."

Shortly after the announcement, attendees started running towards the festival from a security checkpoint. In videos circulating online, young adults racing to the entrance with some jumping past the gate. Amid the chaos, one person could be seen being knocked to the ground.

A disappointed concertgoer, 22-year-old Jeff Wang, told Rolling Stone, via New York Post, "I'm never coming back. Worst experience of my life." Another concertgoer, Eileen Tayam, told the news outlet that her 32-year-old sister was part of the large group that couldn't enter. Her sister allegedly decided to go home as crowds forced their way forward.

A security guard, meanwhile, blamed the organizers for their poor planning. "Every single staff that is at Ezoo is mad at Ezoo," a security guard shared. "Why would you oversell tickets?" NYPD revealed that no arrest has been reported.

Prior to the Sunday mess, organizers took to social media to announce that they decided to scrap the first day of the music festival due to technical issues, just hours before the show was scheduled to be underway. "This year has presented unparalleled challenges for everyone," Electric Zoo organizers wrote in an Instagram post Friday morning. "The global supply chain disruptions have impacted industries worldwide, and, sadly, our beloved festival has not been immune. These unexpected delays have prevented us from completing the construction of the main stage in time for Day 1."

Organizers told people who bought tickets for Friday entry that they'd receive a full refund, while three-day pass holders would receive a partial credit. The festival did open the Day 2 on Saturday, but patrons had to wait up to five hours to get their wrist bands.

You can share this post!