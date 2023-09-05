Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Look in Sync During NYC Date Night

Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu were spotted out and about in New York City. The "Brokeback Mountain" actor and his model flame, who have started dating back in 2018, looked in sync during their date night.

On Saturday, September 2, the 42-year-old actor and the 27-year-old beauty opted to wear matching ensembles for their outing around the SoHo neighborhood. In pictures making their rounds online, the couple could be seen sporting tops in ivory color.

Jake went with a cozy outfit that consisted of an oversized ivory shirt that came with short sleeves. Over his shoulder, he put on a matching jacket. He also wore a pair of flowy long dark gray tailored pants and white sneakers.

Similarly, Jeanne looked chic in a long-sleeved loose ivory knitted sweater. She also sported a pair of baggy blue jeans and glossy black leather shoes. She added a small blue handbag and a silvery necklace to complete the look. For the hair, she let loose her wavy dark-colored hair and parted it in the middle.

Jake's night out with Jeanne came shortly after he opened up about his "wonderful" relationship with the model. "It's no secret that I'm in a relationship and it's a wonderful relationship. We are private, but I guess we are who we are," he stated in an interview with PEOPLE published earlier that day.

"We're just living our lives. We always have. And I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it's like what's ours is ours," the actor continued. "It's all about growing together and listening and being open. It's really not much different from any relationship when it works."

Earlier in August, Jake shared his interests in building his own family after being inspired by his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal. "I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family that my sister's raised and has cultivated, I would be proud," he spilled to PEOPLE at that time.

