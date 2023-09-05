 

Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Look in Sync During NYC Date Night

Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Look in Sync During NYC Date Night
Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Brokeback Mountain' actor and the French model, who have started dating back in 2018, opt to wear casual ensembles consisting of ivory-colored tops during their outing in the SoHo neighborhood.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu were spotted out and about in New York City. The "Brokeback Mountain" actor and his model flame, who have started dating back in 2018, looked in sync during their date night.

On Saturday, September 2, the 42-year-old actor and the 27-year-old beauty opted to wear matching ensembles for their outing around the SoHo neighborhood. In pictures making their rounds online, the couple could be seen sporting tops in ivory color.

Jake went with a cozy outfit that consisted of an oversized ivory shirt that came with short sleeves. Over his shoulder, he put on a matching jacket. He also wore a pair of flowy long dark gray tailored pants and white sneakers.

  Editors' Pick

Similarly, Jeanne looked chic in a long-sleeved loose ivory knitted sweater. She also sported a pair of baggy blue jeans and glossy black leather shoes. She added a small blue handbag and a silvery necklace to complete the look. For the hair, she let loose her wavy dark-colored hair and parted it in the middle.

Jake's night out with Jeanne came shortly after he opened up about his "wonderful" relationship with the model. "It's no secret that I'm in a relationship and it's a wonderful relationship. We are private, but I guess we are who we are," he stated in an interview with PEOPLE published earlier that day.

"We're just living our lives. We always have. And I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it's like what's ours is ours," the actor continued. "It's all about growing together and listening and being open. It's really not much different from any relationship when it works."

Earlier in August, Jake shared his interests in building his own family after being inspired by his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal. "I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family that my sister's raised and has cultivated, I would be proud," he spilled to PEOPLE at that time.

You can share this post!

You might also like

French Actor Mathieu Kassovitz in 'Worrying' Condition After Serious Motorcycle Accident

Playboi Carti Quietly Puts North American Tour on Hold Until 2024
Related Posts
Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Inspired by Sister Maggie to Consider Starting His Own Family

Jake Gyllenhaal Inspired by Sister Maggie to Consider Starting His Own Family

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Show PDA on Rare Public Appearance at French Open

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Show PDA on Rare Public Appearance at French Open

Latest News
Britney Spears Fuming in Cryptic Post About Being 'Lied to' by Someone She 'Loved'
  • Sep 05, 2023

Britney Spears Fuming in Cryptic Post About Being 'Lied to' by Someone She 'Loved'

Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet in Spain
  • Sep 05, 2023

Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet in Spain

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife
  • Sep 05, 2023

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life
  • Sep 05, 2023

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her
  • Sep 05, 2023

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her

Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Look in Sync During NYC Date Night
  • Sep 05, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Look in Sync During NYC Date Night

Most Read
Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'
Celebrity

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest