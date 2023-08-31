 

Jake Gyllenhaal Inspired by Sister Maggie to Consider Starting His Own Family

The 42-year-old 'Source Code' actor would love to settle down and have his own children, explaining that he has been inspired by his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's family.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal is keen to "have a family." The 42-year-old actor has been influenced by the experiences of his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal - who has two daughters - and Jake has revealed that he would love to become a dad one day.

"I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family that my sister's raised and has cultivated, I would be proud," he told PEOPLE.

Jake's relationship with his nieces - Ramona, 16, and Gloria, 11 - has become "one of the most important" in his life.

The Hollywood star also relishes having a close relationship with his sister. He said, "We talk all the time and we rely on each other. She sees me for all of my stuff and she can bring that out in me. And I think I would show her vulnerability, probably, I haven't been able to do on screen and otherwise, because I trust her and I love her."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Jake opened up about his lockdown experience, revealing that he "made a lot of sourdough bread" amid the pandemic. The actor lived next door to fellow Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis during lockdown, and she revealed that they helped each other through the health crisis.

The actress - who is also Jake's godmother - told PEOPLE, "We've just gotten to know each other. He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne [Cadieu, Jake's girlfriend] lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute."

Jake also revealed that he's continued to bake post-lockdown. He said, "I am still eating sourdough. Yes. I haven't stopped. Even though we're out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough."

