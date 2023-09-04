French Actor Mathieu Kassovitz in 'Worrying' Condition After Serious Motorcycle Accident

Cover Images/Nick Sadler Celebrity

The actor portraying Philippe Legorjus in 'Rebellion' reportedly suffers from a head trauma and a fractured pelvis due to a motorbike accident in a motor racing circuit.

AceShowbiz - Mathieu Kassovitz reportedly is in a "worrying" condition. After being involved in a serious motorcycle accident, the French actor portraying Philippe Legorjus in "Rebellion" reportedly is still not in good health.

On Sunday, September 3, authorities issued a statement about the 56-year-old actor and filmmaker's condition. In the statement, the officers said that he is currently in a "worrying" condition after he was involved in an accident in greater Paris.

On that day, the "Louise Hires a Contract Killer" actor was riding a motorcycle for a training course, per police source via Agence France-Presse. According to south of Paris, French news channel CNews and international news agency AFP, the course took place in a motor racing circuit called the Autodrome de Montlhery.

Mathieu was learning to ride the motorbike and was accompanied by one of his daughters who was on a motorcycle behind him with an instructor. At one point, he got into an accident. According to Le Parisien, his daughter witnessed what happened to her father.

The movie producer had to be rushed to a hospital in Kremlin-Bicetre, per authorities in Essonne, south of the French capital. About his condition, he reportedly was "very seriously injured." The incident allegedly caused him to suffer several problems including a head trauma and a fractured pelvis.

On the reason why he took the course, French media reported that the founder of film production company MNP Entreprise did so in order to prepare for his role in an upcoming movie. His representative has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was involved in this accident.

Mathieu is known for directing and starring in a 1995 movie titled "La Haine". At that time, he was at the age of 27. He worked together with Vincent Cassel, Hubert Kounde and Said Taghmaoui for the film.

For this movie, Mathieu won the best director prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also won the best film from the Cesar Awards, France's award which is equivalent to the Oscars. In addition, Mathieu also received Best Director and Best Writing nominations from the Cesar Awards.

