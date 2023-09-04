 

French Actor Mathieu Kassovitz in 'Worrying' Condition After Serious Motorcycle Accident

French Actor Mathieu Kassovitz in 'Worrying' Condition After Serious Motorcycle Accident
Cover Images/Nick Sadler
Celebrity

The actor portraying Philippe Legorjus in 'Rebellion' reportedly suffers from a head trauma and a fractured pelvis due to a motorbike accident in a motor racing circuit.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mathieu Kassovitz reportedly is in a "worrying" condition. After being involved in a serious motorcycle accident, the French actor portraying Philippe Legorjus in "Rebellion" reportedly is still not in good health.

On Sunday, September 3, authorities issued a statement about the 56-year-old actor and filmmaker's condition. In the statement, the officers said that he is currently in a "worrying" condition after he was involved in an accident in greater Paris.

On that day, the "Louise Hires a Contract Killer" actor was riding a motorcycle for a training course, per police source via Agence France-Presse. According to south of Paris, French news channel CNews and international news agency AFP, the course took place in a motor racing circuit called the Autodrome de Montlhery.

Mathieu was learning to ride the motorbike and was accompanied by one of his daughters who was on a motorcycle behind him with an instructor. At one point, he got into an accident. According to Le Parisien, his daughter witnessed what happened to her father.

  Editors' Pick

The movie producer had to be rushed to a hospital in Kremlin-Bicetre, per authorities in Essonne, south of the French capital. About his condition, he reportedly was "very seriously injured." The incident allegedly caused him to suffer several problems including a head trauma and a fractured pelvis.

On the reason why he took the course, French media reported that the founder of film production company MNP Entreprise did so in order to prepare for his role in an upcoming movie. His representative has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was involved in this accident.

Mathieu is known for directing and starring in a 1995 movie titled "La Haine". At that time, he was at the age of 27. He worked together with Vincent Cassel, Hubert Kounde and Said Taghmaoui for the film.

For this movie, Mathieu won the best director prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also won the best film from the Cesar Awards, France's award which is equivalent to the Oscars. In addition, Mathieu also received Best Director and Best Writing nominations from the Cesar Awards.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hayden Panettiere Stuns Fans With New Pink Hair

Playboi Carti Quietly Puts North American Tour on Hold Until 2024
Latest News
Sophia Loren Still Traumatized by Her Time in Jail
  • Sep 04, 2023

Sophia Loren Still Traumatized by Her Time in Jail

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Show Loved-Up Appearance at U.S. Open
  • Sep 04, 2023

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Show Loved-Up Appearance at U.S. Open

Amanda Seyfried Doesn't Feel 'It's Right' to Promote 'Seven Veils' Despite a Waiver
  • Sep 04, 2023

Amanda Seyfried Doesn't Feel 'It's Right' to Promote 'Seven Veils' Despite a Waiver

Ashley Madekwe Calls It 'Pure Bliss' After Welcoming First Child With Husband Iddo Goldberg
  • Sep 04, 2023

Ashley Madekwe Calls It 'Pure Bliss' After Welcoming First Child With Husband Iddo Goldberg

A.J. McLean Feels the 'Strongest' He's Ever Been Since Staying Away From Alcohol
  • Sep 04, 2023

A.J. McLean Feels the 'Strongest' He's Ever Been Since Staying Away From Alcohol

French Actor Mathieu Kassovitz in 'Worrying' Condition After Serious Motorcycle Accident
  • Sep 04, 2023

French Actor Mathieu Kassovitz in 'Worrying' Condition After Serious Motorcycle Accident

Most Read
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed
Celebrity

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split