'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

Known for his role in Amazon Prime’s smash teen film franchise 'My Fault', the 22-year-old Spanish star was apprehended by Italian authorities during the film festival.

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara has been arrested at the Venice Film Festival over an alleged sexual assault in France. Known for his role in Amazon Prime’s smash teen film franchise "My Fault", Gabriel was apprehended by Italian authorities during the festival on Saturday, September 2, the day before he was set to receive an award.

The 22-year-old star was set to receive a best young actor honor given out by Filming Italy and had an active international warrant out on him. Variety, which broke the news, said no further details on the assault or the arrest have been provided at this time.

He’s currently in protected custody with Italian State Police and the court of appeals will rule on his case before the extradition proceedings can begin. Meanwhile, Filming Italy canceled the award when it got wind of the arrest, which they said was a "precautionary measure: pending the outcome of the case. The group has no connection with the main Venice Film Festival, and takes place on the sidelines as a fringe event.

Venice Film Festival said in a statement, "Following the news articles which have been emerging on various websites, regarding the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested in Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival."

