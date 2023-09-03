Olivia Rodrigo Prefers to Be Alone to Protect Her Mental Health

Instagram Celebrity

Despite her meteoric success, the 'drivers license' hitmaker talks about insecurity as she explains that she would rather spend time with herself to avoid anxiety.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo revealed her New Year's resolution was to spend more time alone. The 20-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, but Olivia still relishes spending time in her own company.

"I realised, in my old age of 20, that I would rather spend time with myself than people who make me weary or cause me anxiety or drag me down. That's what was so surprising, that you can succeed in all these crazy ways and still feel so insecure and like no one will ever like you or love you," she told the Guardian newspaper.

Olivia was very critical of herself in the early years of her career. However, the "Good 4 U" hitmaker has become much more philosophical about life and her career over time. She explained, "I grew up with the idea of tortured artists and that there was some nobility in that. I don't think that any more."

Olivia also insists that she doesn't obsesses about her chart performances these days. The award-winning star said, "Anything public, charting, number ones, all the records - that's just so beyond my control so there's no point in worrying about it."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously described herself as a "really prolific songwriter." Despite this, the chart-topping star acknowledged that she's not a "great songwriter." Olivia told Interview magazine, "I like having the first seeds of ideas come from just me."

"It's hard for me to go straight into a studio with people, even if I'm really close with them. I like having a concept, or a poem, and going in with that. I don't actually think that I'm a great songwriter - I'm just a really prolific songwriter, and I write so much that some of them just have to be good. Like statistically, some of them have to work."

