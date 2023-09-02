Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Instagram Celebrity

The 'New Girl' alum and her husband-to-be, the 'Property Brothers' host, are reportedly keen to exchange wedding vows at the place close to their heart in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are plotting to wed at their Los Angeles home. "Property Brothers" host Jonathan recently popped the big question to the "Elf" star during a family vacation in Scotland and he wanted to pop the question abroad because they plan to have their nuptials at home.

"He wanted to do the proposal somewhere abroad that was meaningful, because everything else is going to be in Los Angeles. They probably get married at their home since it's so special to them," a source told America's Closer magazine.

Zooey's daughter Elsie, eight, and six-year-old son Charlie - who she had with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, 51 - played a role in organising the special moment.

Zooey, 43, and Jonathan, 45, first met when they were filming an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" with their respective siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott. The pair were then spotted holding hands the following month, one week after Zooey revealed she was splitting from Jacob, who she married in 2015.

They confirmed their romance in October 2019 when they shared a kiss during a taping of "Dancing with the Stars". The couple bought a home together in 2020 for $9.5 million and completed renovations on the five-bedroom Georgian revival two years later.

Before getting wed to Jacob, Zooey was married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, 47, from whom she split in 2012 after a three-year marriage. Meanwhile, Jonathan was previously married to flight coordinator Kelsy Ully.

