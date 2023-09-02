 

Tom Holland Showers 'Birthday Girl' Zendaya With Love in Sweet Tribute

The 27-year-old 'Uncharted' actor makes use of his Instagram account to shower the Emmy-winning actress with love as he celebrates his girlfriend's 27th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland gave a special shout out to his girlfriend Zendaya Coleman on her 27th birthday. On Friday, September 1, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor took to his Instagram account to celebrate her big day.

Tom posted on his Instagram Stories photos of the "Euphoria" actress. In one of the pictures, Zendaya could be seen dressed in full snorkeling gear as she sat aboard a boat about to scuba dive.

The 27-year-old held up a thumbs up as she posed with one hand on her hip. Tom showed love to his girlfriend as he affectionately captioned the snap, "My birthday girl," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

The loving birthday tribute didn't stop there. "The Crowded Room" star posted another photo featuring Zendaya taking a stroll through a park. She walked two dogs as her hair blew in the wind. He also made sure to attach three heart eyes emojis in the second post.

While the couple keeps details of their romance in private, they aren't shy to publicly show each other love on their respective birthdays. Back in June, the "Challengers" actress wished Tom a happy birthday with a series of images of her boyfriend alongside a series of loving emojis.

The actor was all smiles in one picture as he posed on a cliff overlooking a sprawling sea. Another pic showed the "Uncharted" star making a heart symbol with his hands as he swam in water. The Emmy-winning star reciprocated the love by pairing the images with a red heart emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

Recently, Zendaya opened up to Elle for the magazine's September 2023 issue about the reason she's keeping her romance life private. "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," she revealed. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love."

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," the actress said, "You can't hide. That's not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

